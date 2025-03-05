Well, some experiments are just not meant to be. It's always exciting when a familiar face gets bumped up to full-time status on any Housewives show, but for Keiarna Stewart, timing was just not on her side. Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac was a bit of a rebuilding year. With the departures of major players Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard Bassett, the series needed to fill the quota with fresh blood. And K, as they call her, was one of the calls on the reality series.

Having previously held "Friend of" status for Season 8, many fans were excited and intrigued to see what Keiarna would bring to Season 9. Unfortunately, with the Karen Huger of it all, unless you were bringing her into your own drama, chances are the camera didn't care. The brilliant mind behind K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness had something to offer. Season 9 was just not the time to share.

Keiarna Stewart's Story Was Lost in the 'RHOP' Shuffle

Image via Bravo

Keiarna's time on Season 8 of the series was interesting. With many believing the series was becoming a bit stale, Keiarna brought something refreshing as a "Friend of." As the pal of Dr. Wendy Osefo and Candiace, K added a bit of sass to the friend group. But, call it a shining moment, pun intended, Keiarna's claim to fame was being clocked in the head by Deborah Williams. Following the flying fists came dueling lawsuits that truly rattled the situation. But with some spots needing opening and Keiarna's legal pursuit unresolved, Bravo invited her to bring the drama to full-time. But what did they really get from it?

No matter what, Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac was centrally-focused on Karen Huger's DUI followed by Mia Thornton's mess of a family life followed, now, by the ridiculousness of the Stacey Rusch-TJ Jones debacle. Plus, add on the return of fan-favorites Wendy Osefo, Gizelle Bryant, and Ashley Darby, was there ever going to be any time for Keiarna to establish any sort of storyline? When Keiarna did have a chance to establish her narrative, it never quite amounted to much of anything. Rather than tying up any loose ends with the Deborah debacle, Ashley Darby became the surrogate, alerting the new Housewife to the fact that Deborah essentially doesn't have the money Keiarna's seeking. Nevertheless, she still persisted and the saga played on.

Since love is always in the air, Kiearna's story focused around her interesting relationship with her boyfriend, Greg Diggs. They were set to move in with one another, with hopes of an engagement on the horizon. She revealed that she did have some pause about Greg's status as a divorced father, which placed immense pressure on her. To make matters worse, Greg was not too keen on Kiearna even being on the show! Now, not only does she have to navigate a complicated relationship, but she has to do so with someone who wants her to jump ship. By not giving her full attention to the project, the potential from K. is completely absent. Now to that ring she thinks she's getting. Maybe she was saving face when she admitted that she purchased her own condo at the reunion during that span of time they were apart, but with Greg truly not wanting to be filmed, Kiearna's story will never be fully-realized.

Keiarna Was Outshined by Stacey Rusch