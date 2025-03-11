Mia Thornton joined The Real Housewives of Potomac during Season 6 in 2021, and at the time, she felt like a breath of fresh air that the show desperately needed. Mia was a confident businesswoman who never backed down from speaking her mind. But years down the line, all of that has backfired. Some might say she has become downright unbearable to watch on screen because of all the drama she is constantly getting herself into. Sure, Mia’s ability to stir the pot has made for some interesting moments on the show over the years, but the trouble started when she made it her entire personality.

Whether it’s her ongoing feud with Wendy Osefo, inappropriate comments about Gizelle Bryant’s daughters, her questionable business decisions, or her messy public fallout with ex-husband Gordon Thornton, Mia’s time on RHOP has been nothing but chaotic. And all of it came to a boil during the Season 9 Reunion when Mia made a dramatic early exit from the taping. While the reality star claims that she is leaving the show to focus on her family, the reason is a little hard to buy considering everything that went down during the Reunion special.

Mia’s Lies Are Catching Up to Her on and Off of 'RHOP'