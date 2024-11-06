No one could ever accuse Mia Thornton of making a subtle entrance. The statuesque former adult entertainer turned reality star prides herself on making lasting impressions and narrating fascinating tall tales. When Mia joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac during Season 6, fans were shocked because, unlike the former beauty queens Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard Bassett, or the socially elite Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant, her past wasn't pristine or predictable. In fact, there was a lot about Mia that was mysterious and even foreboding.

Being married to a man 20+ years one's senior is expected in the housewives franchise, but there was something about Mia and her husband Gordon's relationship that felt creepy and a bit questionable. Notorious for making off-color jokes targeted at others and even herself that feel rooted in some form of the truth, Mia quickly became the black sheep of Potomac. Even the king of reality television, Carlos King, nicknamed her, "Mia-be-lying" on his Reality With the King podcast, because of her unapologetic propensity to tell bald-faced lies.

Mia Started Lying As Soon As She Joined the 'RHOP' Cast

Image via Bravo

For her first season, Mia leaned heavily on being a success story that hailed from humble beginnings. She tried to convince the other ladies and RHOP fans that she was an open book. She shared her background working in a strip club candidly and insisted she and Gordon built a million dollar family-owned business with their Joint Chiropractic clinics across the country. Mia stressed her independence, suggesting she was the brains behind the family empire. With raised eyebrows and soft smirks, the rest of the Potomac ladies went along with Mia's antics, although it was clear they didn't buy the boss chick/super entrepreneur role she was playing.

The role Mia was attempting to embody was Atlanta housewife Phaedra Parks' reality. Phaedra entered the Atlanta Housewives franchise as one of the most successful attorneys in the southeast. Not only was Phaedra an in-demand lawyer, with high-profile clients, but she was also adept at finding entrepreneurial endeavors for residual income. Phaedra created and starred in a workout video, then went back to school under the tutelage of her mentor, Willie Watkins, to become a funeral director. But before audiences got to know Phaedra's work ethic, they were introduced to her ability to fabricate the truth.

Phaedra Made History With the Most Obvious Lie On Real Housewives

Image via Bravo

Referenced as the most obvious lie in housewives' history, Phaedra attempted to convince her co-stars and the RHOA fans that her pregnancy was full-term at only 7 months. To add insult to injury, RHOA cameras captured Phaedra attempting to get her Labor and Delivery doctor to cosign the lie, which of course didn't work. The doctor insisted the baby was full-term, leaving Phaedra with egg on her face and earning her the nickname "Fakedra".

Mia wasn't on RHOP when her children were born, but after being on the show for three seasons with her husband Gordon and their two children, she flippantly revealed to the cast in season 9 that her son may belong to her long-lost lover, Inc. In one scene, Mia suggested Gordon knew there was a possibility that he wasn't the father, but in another she insisted she knew who fathered her son. Phaedra's lie was most likely told to convince the public that she had waited until marriage to conceive her child, but Mia's lie was rooted in her desire to create a great story line and embarrass her estranged husband. Fans of the housewives franchise are used to their favorite ladies stretching the truth, but Mia and Phaedra have no issue pushing the boundaries of what is believable.

Phaedra wasn't discouraged by being called a liar and neither was her Potomac counterpart, Mia. Her cast mate Gizelle Bryant recently went viral for sharing her thoughts about "Mia be lying" in an interview, "Mia does not understand what the word truth is. Mia just lies about everything. She lies to the point where I'm just getting bored with it. I'm getting bored listening to anything coming out of her mouth," Gizelle said. Not one to take shade lying down, Mia responded with a cryptic caption on IG after Gizelle's interview began trending. "I'm not cleaning up a single rumor about me. I don't care what you heard. Go hear it again," she posted.

Phaedra Was Fired From 'RHOA' Because Her Lies Got Out Of Hand

Image via Bravo

Like Mia, Phaedra is unshakable with her beliefs, even when being exposed. After accusing Kandi Burruss of an unspeakable act against Porsha Williams, Phaedra's cast turned on her during the reunion as her lies fell apart in front of Andy Cohen and the RHOP fans. Phaedra apologized to Porsha for involving her, but refused to offer a sincere apology to Kandi. Mia's lies about her family business were revealed during the 7th season of RHOP, but Mia remained steadfast in her resolve, refusing to acknowledge she and Gordon were ousted from the family company for faulty business practices. Instead of remaining quiet, Mia continued digging herself a deeper fraudulent hole, creating what some would call one of the most embarrassing moments in Housewife reunion history.

Mia Continues Playing In Her Co-Stars Faces With Lie After Lie

Image via Peacock

Mia and Phaedra have been caught in numerous fibs, but fans agree both ladies are entertaining to watch. Both women appear to have adopted the infamous quote, "Well behaved women seldom make history," by Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, because they remain two of the most talked about women on the Real Housewives franchise. After being ousted for her lies about Kandi, Phaedra showed up on numerous reality shows and underwent a serious glow-up. She traded in her dark brown curls for cascading blonde locks and a fabulous makeover.

Phaedra was cast on Married to Medicine before being brought back to housewives for a victorious upcoming season. Mia continues playing in the faces of her co-stars and fans, taunting them with salacious IG posts and cryptic tweets. After fans noticed she and Inc. unfollowed each other, and started rumors about the couple being broken up, Mia posted a video dancing provocatively on Inc while he caressed her body. The caption read, "That new unreleased @laflare1017 got me in my feels. MINC #guccimane #uncut.

Real Housewives fans have shown loyal support for Phaedra and Mia through countless untruths and scandals. With Phaedra supposedly returning to RHOA and Mia being one of the most talked about stars of Potomac, neither have suffered backlash from their lies nor character flaws. Fans enjoy housewives committed to drama and, for all their flaws, both Phaedra and Mia are committed to bringing the theatrics by any means necessary.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently airing every Sunday on Bravo with next-day episodes available to stream on Peacock.

