Mia Thornton is one of the bigger stars on The Real Housewives of Potomac and the reality star's future on the show is in question. Which included her walking out during the reunion for Season 9. After, fans wondered if this meant that Thornton was going to leave the show entirely. This season, she struggled with her cast mates not believing her with her marriage struggles with Gordon Thornton and being questioned about her new relationship. It led to fights between Thornton and Karen Huger as well as the other ladies. Now, an Instagram posted an "alleged" farewell post from Thornton, announcing her pause from the show.

The account known as Its_OnSite on Instagram posted an image that had Thornton's alleged farewell message, writing in the caption “For many #RHOP fans, their prayers have been answered. After much lying and story plotting, #MiaThornton has announced her exit from the show.” The message itself says: “After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step away from The Real Housewives of Potomac. This journey has been filled with incredible experiences, personal growth, and, of course, its fair share of challenges. However, at this time, my focus needs to be on my family and my mental well-being.”

Since, it has been confirmed by Reality Blurb that the post itself was not posted by Thornton and was not real. According to the outlet, it was posted by another account online saying it was from Thornton, but none of her official accounts have posted the message. There is no official news on whether she's going to take a break from filming when Season 10 kicks off.

Karen Huger's Future Is Also Up In the Air

Image via Bravo

If Thornton were to take a break from the show, she'd be the second cast member from The Real Housewives of Potomac to have their future up in the air. Huger was convicted of a DUI charge and was sentenced to one year in prison. There is no news on how it will affect her time on the show moving forward but with her and Thornton at odds all season, it is interesting that the two are the ones who are up in the air for the future. This season, we had two new housewives join as Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard Bassett did not return. You can see Thornton on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac.