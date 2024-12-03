Fans may remember Monique Samuels from her time on The Real Housewives of Potomac when she got in a physical fight with Candiace Dillard Bassett. Now, she hosts a popular morning show but has made it clear that her time on the show is most definitely finished. Samuels, who joined The Real Housewives of Potomac in Season 2 of the reality series, was a fan favorite prior to her exit after Season 5. She is now talking about the show and how production helped to enable bad behavior, namely that of Gizelle Bryant and how she acted towards Samuels while filming.

While on a recent interview show (posted by Bravo Housewives on Instagram), Samuels talked about why she won't return to the show with certain people still on it. Fans have been asking about her return since Dillard Bassett left after Season 8. In the interview, she brought up the binder she had at the reunion that was mostly targeted towards Bryant. According to Samuels, she did so because she was tired of them not showing everything that happened. “They didn’t show half of what was done. To this day, I still recall certain things that happened that weren’t shown.”

Samuels says that after the binder, Bryant was quite and it took her ex-husband, Chris Samuels, criticizing her to finally break Bryant yet the producers did not include that in the final cut. “There was one point after the binder, the biggest memory I have and the thing I hate they didn’t show with Gizelle. She was so upset, and she was so quiet after lunch. Like had nothing to say. Chris came out and pretty much read her. She lost it and pretty much blurted out, ‘F you‘ and they never showed it. She lost it!”

Monique Samuels Claims the Producers Protect People Like Gizelle Bryant

Samuels didn't leave it there, she went on to blame this for her leaving. She claimed that production would protect Brynat but not her children. “That pretty much summed up why I left. They were constantly protecting the people who shouldn’t have been protected, and they kept these protections for people without protecting my innocent children." When asked why she thought producers did that, Samuels said she thought it was so they could control people like Bryant. Keep them happy and keep them on the show while making them do what they wanted.

You can see Samuels on Season 2 through Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

