If you were missing Robyn Dixon on Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, you certainly got some of your fill while watching the green-eyed bandit attempt to snuff out liars in Scotland on Season 3 of The Traitors. But, when the reality star is not on your screens, Robyn Dixon is living her best life. And that best life includes married life with Juan Dixon. Just perhaps not in the way you think.

Speaking to Bravo's The Daily Dish, Dixon shared that even without having RHOP to film, her life is quite busy. And Juan Dixon is not her main priority, by choice. With a new business and her sons deep within basketball season, she's compared her life to being "a chicken with its head cut off." But while she may be eager to spend a Valentine's night out with Juan, she revealed, "Right now, this is heavy basketball season for my kids, and so it's just hard to think about planning anything."

Robyn and Juan Dixon's Marriage Is On the Backburner