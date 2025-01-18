Robyn Dixon is missing from this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but she still co-stars on the Reasonably Shady podcast along with her bestie Gizelle Bryant. While speculating on the current state of RHOP, Robyn boldy shared her predictions for Karen Huger's sentencing after she returns from rehab. Fans of the show were shocked to learn that Karen opted not to show up for the highly anticipated reunion and instead checked herself into rehab allegedly for alcohol addiction and substance abuse. It's unknown whether Karen's decision to report to rehab was court-imposed or self-imposed, but critics are speculating the grand dame was looking for an escape after incriminating footage was released from the night of her unfortunate arrest.

This DUI is Karen's fourth DUI arrest, meaning the court could have the responsibility of delivering a harsher verdict than in times past. Not only is this a repeated occurrence for Karen, but video pulled from the officer's body cam shows a belligerent Karen insisting that she is the "grand dame" and should have preferential treatment. As always, her husband Ray is standing by her side and attempts to encourage a very drunken Karen to be quiet in the company of the cameras.

Karen Huger's Fourth DUI Arrest Should Come With Additional Consequences

Robyn is one of the least liked original cast members of Potomac because of her inability to show transparency and authenticity during her time with the wives. Initially, Gizelle tries unsuccessfully to calm Robyn's vitriol towards Karen. "Oh my gosh Robyn, I did now think you were going to say this. I'm not going to say this. I'm going to predict the best," Gizelle says carefully.

Robyn leans in, happy to deliver her prediction, "I predict 60 days in jail and then, when she gets out, at least a year of not being able to drive, or blowing into the thing before she can drive and community service... I mean let's clean the highway," she laughs. Last season, Karen was unapologetically rude to Robyn, insisting her husband Juan was cheating with a woman that resembled herself. Although Robyn is sitting this season out, it's clear she still has issues with Karen and couldn't wait to weigh in on her sentencing.

Robyn is the only one bold enough to share the harsh reality of what Karen's potential consequences could be after her stint in rehab is completed. There have also been rumblings about her taking a season off from RHOP in order to get herself together after finalizing her court obligations and rehab. The rest of the women in Potomac are walking on eggshells around Karen's future, but it's clear that Robyn will have no problem sharing on social media, or on the Reasonably Shady podcast whenever she learns of Karen's final consequences.

Robyn Dixon can currently be seen on The Traitors U.S., streaming on Peacock.

