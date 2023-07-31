When The Real Housewives of Potomac first began, viewers met Robyn and Juan Dixon as a couple who were divorced but still living together. It was an odd arrangement that often became the topic of discussion. Why was this divorced couple still living together? Robyn candidly shared that the two are flat broke, and the man behind their financial woes, a former friend of the reality tv couple, evaded responsibility in the most tragic manner.

Robyn, Juan Dixon, and Earl Badu

In 2002 Juan Dixon joined the Washington Wizards as a first-round draft pick from the University of Maryland. For those of you who don’t do sports whatsoever, Juan’s draft position is the equivalent of someone winning their initial season of RuPaul's Drag Race, and the NBA wanted him in the All Stars All Winners aka the first draft pick. Players in the drafts after would be like the regular All Stars seasons. While he wasn’t the number one draft pick , aka the Jinkx Monsoon of the season, he was picked 17th overall, so he was more like Jaida Essence Hall.

At any rate, things were looking great for Juan and his then-girlfriend, Robyn. He was signed with a $3 million dollar contract, so the future was definitely bright. They married in 2005 and quickly began living the good life. Unfortunately, things would take a turn for the worse in 2012. Robyn and Juan divorced in March 2012, and Juan went off to be with the new, “love of his life,” another woman. Robyn decided that she wanted to make her money into more money after being approached by their friend Earl Badu about an investment opportunity. Earl was a trusted friend, close enough to be considered family, and was even in their wedding. He had played basketball with Juan at the University of Maryland, so they had history. Given that Earl was someone she felt she could trust, she later revealed in a Season 1 episode that she gave Badu “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to invest in this opportunity he pitched.

Robyn’s Belief in Earl Badu Led to Financial Ruin

Unfortunately for Robyn, there was no investment opportunity. Her friend Earl simply took her money. She was now a financially destitute single mother of two. According to SB Nation, Earl also swindled a man named Alan Cornfield out of $300,000. When Cornfield was not paid back, he sued Earl. The court ordered Earl to pay back $150,000 of his debt to Cornfield, with payments starting the following month. If he was late with the payment he’d be required to pay back the full amount. Earl’s first payment was not a payment at all, and since he wrote a bad check, he was charged criminally in addition to now owing the full $300,000. Earl didn’t have the money, and in September 2012, he made two attempts to end his life. It was a tumultuous morning, which led to him threatening his parents and bystanders who he crashed into on the way to a bridge. The bystanders shared that they were coaxing him down from the ledge, and he was almost down when the police arrived. Seeing the police, Earl jumped off the bridge, effectively ending his life, and the people he scammed without their money or him facing the consequences legally.

Despite what he had done, he was still a beloved friend, and the news of his death was crushing for both Robyn and Juan. In 2013 Robyn filed for bankruptcy, as she was only making $2,000 a month while being $217,000 in debt. Juan came back a few years later, as he was also struggling financially, and moved in with Robyn and the kids. Later on, Bravo would approach them and effectively change the course of their relationship.

Robyn and Juan's Happily Ever After...Sort Of

RHOP provided Robyn with the success she needed to rebuild financially. She and Juan decided to give their relationship a second chance, despite the clear signs Juan had been sending that he was not in love with her. He may love her as the mother of his children, but he certainly has not been a supportive partner. Robyn has shared in recent interviews that if it weren’t for their money problems, they would not have gott en back together. This is a massive red flag, and it does not bode well for their second attempt at marriage. The news of his recent infidelities and Robyn’s attempt to hide them to monetize later has left a bad taste in fans' mouths. One can only imagine what will come of this in season 8 of RHOP, and viewers are hoping that Robyn will be more transparent this time around. If she isn’t, calls for her to be fired will likely be revitalized again.