Another housewife will join the crew of past housewives who have unfortunately spent some time in jail, as Karen Huger from The Real Housewives of Potomac, has been sentenced to two years in prison, with one of those years being suspended as her DUI trial came to a close. Karen got her fourth DUI back in March 2024 and had been waiting for the results of her trial ever since. She joins a not-so-prestigious club of housewives that have gone to jail, like Jen Shah from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

It was unknown whether RHOP would continue filming without Karen even after her sentencing, but a source close to Bravo confirmed the show will keep moving forward without her. Even though Teresa was lucky to have had cameras stopped rolling when she went to jail, the same cannot be said for Karen.

The Show Must Go On

Audiences will have to get used to the idea of being in a world in which The Grand Dame Karen Huger will not be back, for now, for the next season of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Karen has been sentenced to two years in prison regarding her March 2024 DUI arrest, thus resulting in the fact that she will not be a part of the show's tenth season. A source told People Magazine that "production on the Bravo reality show will proceed with its upcoming 10th season as Huger is behind bars. Cameras are expected to pick up officially at the end of March. Even though she may not be in this season, Karen may still have the opportunity to appear at some point depending on whether her sentence is reduced, since she has 30 days to appeal the decision and 90 days to ask if the judge will reconsider her sentence.

There has not been an official statement made from Bravo about who will be in the cast for the next season and whether Karen will be back. Either way, the ladies of Potomac showed they didn't need to rely on Karen as they went through the Season 9 reunion without her and excelled every step of the way. With the new-found friendship between Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant and the news about Stacey Rusch's ex TJ getting paid by her to be on the show, there is enough material for the ladies to move forward without Karen. The Real Housewives of Potomac is streaming now on Peacock.