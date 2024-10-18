The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger’s DUI dismissal request has just been denied by the court. Back in March 2024, the reality star was detained after crashing her 2017 Maserati, crossing a median, and hitting multiple street signs. She was charged with driving under the influence and negligent driving among other charges. After her arrest, Huger filed a motion to have her case thrown out and accused the arresting officers of unlawful search and seizure.

As reported by PEOPLE, Huger asked the court to suppress her statements and also claimed that she was never read her Miranda rights. However, the judge denied her request by stating that it was not mandatory for her to be read the rights during a “roadside investigation.” The court also clarified that Huger made her statements voluntarily while she was being treated by Emergency Services Personnel after the crash.

The court filings also detail the scene of the crash where officers reportedly found two beers in her car. To make matters worse, the documents describe the reality star slurring her speech, swaying, and appearing unsteady on her feet while smelling of alcohol. The car was so badly damaged that a tow truck had to be called in to retrieve it. In light of the court’s ruling, the case is now headed for a two-day trial in December 2024.

Huger Encourages Her Fans to Be Careful Before Getting Behind the Wheel

Close

Following her accident, Karen Huger spoke to TMZ about how shocking the incident was for her. The RHOP star expressed that she was grateful to be alive after the extremely frightening experience. She opened up about her mother’s passing away and the grief that she had been dealing with at the time of the accident. In her exact words: “Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.”

While talking about the events of the accident, Huger shared that she had met one of her friends for dinner and their conversation had taken an emotional turn. As Huger got into her car, she couldn’t stop crying. Before she could get home, she saw a car heading right for her. According to Huger: “I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree.” She added that the car that almost hit her just drove away after all this.

Huger took this opportunity to tell her fans how important it is to be aware of one’s emotional state before getting behind the wheel. She hopes that her accident can serve as a reminder for everyone to always use their seatbelts. “My mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 is airing every Sunday on Bravo.

