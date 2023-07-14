The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members are no strangers to a fight. Season 8’s cast includes series regulars - Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Mia Thornton, and Wendy Osefo. There are also two new ladies thrown into the mix, Nneka Ihim, and a Friend of Wendy Osefo, Keiana Stewart. The ladies have been filming season eight. On July 14, reports surfaced that a fight broke out during the launch party for Ashley and Gizelle’s new athletic clothing line.

Video footage shows Candiace getting into a heated discussion with Ashley’s friend, Deborah. The two have a tense history, as Deborah claimed Candiace's husband was flirty with her last season. While Deborah is not an official “Friend” of the show like Keiana is, which only makes this interaction more interesting.

‘RHOP’ Launch Party Gone Wrong

Image via Bravo

So what happened next, exactly? The answer is quick escalation. According to TV Deets, Keiana, who is Wendy’s friend, inserted herself into the situation. It is said that Keiana threw the first punch in this heated situation. Unfortunately for Keiana, sources said that Deborah’s response was swift and powerful. Keiana may have started the physical aspect of the fight, but Deborah finished it, according to a source from Reality Blurb. Footage also shows the Grand Dame, Karen Huger, being pushed out of the way by security, and it seems likely that she was trying to de-escalate the situation as she has often tried to do in the past. Candiace, who was originally the person confronting Deborah, moves away in shock while security takes over the situation.

RELATED: ‘RHOP’ Season 8: Karen Huger Shades Robyn Dixon’s Return

This Is Not the First Physical Fight on ‘RHOP’

Image via Bravo

This instance is a perplexing one and fans are already excited to get more insight into how this fight escalated so quickly. But this certainly isn’t the first fight that has gone beyond words on RHOP. The first and most notorious fight took place in season five between Candiace and Monique Samuels. During an event at a winery celebrating Gizelle’s literary award, Candiace and Monique got into a war of words. Monique claims that the second Candiace put her hands near her face she became triggered. As Gizelle tries to move in and diffuse the situation, a glass of wine is knocked into Monique’s face. Blind with anger she began swinging and soon her hand grabbed and locked onto Candiace’s hair, pulling at her and refusing to let go. This brawl led to Candiace and Monique pressing charges against one another, and Monique leaving the series at the season's conclusion.

Mia Thornton vs. Wendy Osefo and The Colorism Discussion

Image via Bravo

Another brawl took place in the most recent season of RHOP that led to a larger discussion about colorism during the reunion special. Mia and Wendy got into an argument after Wendy accused Mia of being two-faced. Things escalated when Peter Thomas, who Wendy was considering opening a Nigerian-themed lounge, stopped by and was feeling salty that Wendy didn’t blindly sign the contract to go into business with him. Mia talked trash about the ordeal to other cast members. While on a cast trip to Miami, amid a heated verbal exchange, Mia tossed a drink in Wendy's face. Robyn and Gizelle instigated the situation further by recording the aftermath and encouraging Wendy to shut up or retaliate. The incident led to a discussion about fair fighting and how colorism enables such behavior due to the differences in Wendy and Mia's skin complexions.

RHOP Season 8 Is Already Sounding Exciting

Image via Bravo

With the news of this recent brawl spreading rapidly over social media, fans are already hyped to get the full details of the incident. This next season is bound to be an interesting one, especially given the bad blood between nearly all of them. Candiace is still at odds with at Gizelle for lying about what Chris did, or rather didn’t do, during season seven in terms of Gizelle allegedly Chris made a pass at her. Wendy and Mia are still adversaries, and everyone except Gizelle is mad at Robyn for lying in their faces about Juan’s infidelity. One can only imagine what else is yet to come for the Potomac Housewives. One thing is for sure, we are all very glad Wendy did not go into business with Peter Thomas, given his current legal woes.