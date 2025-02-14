Ashley Darby's Valentine's Day gift came early this year in the form of a finalized divorce from estranged husband Michael Darby. After being separated since 2022 and in litigation over the past two years, On Monday, February 10th, TMZ announced the Darby's two and a half year divorce battle was finally over. The divorce was anticipated almost from the moment Ashley and Michael were introduced as principal cast members of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Differences between the couple began with the twenty-nine-year age gap and included their outlook and perspectives on friends and family. Ashley was very close to her mother and extended family. She also enjoyed an active social life with her co-stars on RHOP. Michael quickly tired of bearing the financial burden of Ashley's family and didn't gel with the rest of the cast.

Infidelity became an issue early on, with blogs leaking photos of Michael in compromising positions with several women. Ashley spent more time defending her husband and her choice not to divorce him than anything else. Michael's philandering ways didn't stop the couple from realizing Ashley's dream of being a mother. She gave birth to sons Dean and Dylan, but Michael's wandering eyes continued. Ashley admitted to her Potomac girlfriends that during their newlywed years, she enjoyed having threesomes with Michael, but after the children were born she no longer wanted to entertain the alternative lifestyle with her husband.