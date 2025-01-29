This season of The Real Housewives of Potomac has been focused centrally on Karen Huger and Mia Thompson. Their storylines have eaten up the majority of the season, causing many of the other ladies on the reality series to have their tales fall by the wayside. Thankfully, Ashley Darby finally got her time to shine the spotlight. Literally. Ashley took on a special performance at Shakers, a gay bar in the heart of DC. But it wasn’t Ashley on stage. No, no. It was the drag king debut of Ash T.O.P.!

While Ashley’s story this season has been about her new chapter in life, with her divorce and new man, Ashley finally had a moment to be on her own. Ashley Darby may not be the central character this season, but she’s still an integral cog in this machine. She continues to be the bright light during a slightly dark season.

Ashley Darby Showed How Drag Is King

In a time when RuPaul's Drag Race continues to dominate mainstream reality television, many Housewives have found themselves bringing drag into their orbit. Sometimes, it's joining the incredible nightlife scene in New York like cabaret star Luann de Lesseps, inviting queens to be their guests at their tour dates like Sonja Morgan, or the Housewives themselves doing the brunch circuit around the country as the special guests, Housewives and drag queens have formed a formidable bond. For Ashley Darby, she's been one of the stars who has popped up in brunches to entertain the crowds. Her admiration for the art form was taken to another level when she shared her desire to try out the art of drag.

It would have been easy for Ashley to glam herself up and become a drag queen, but her decision to enter the world of drag kings means more than you possibly could imagine. There are brilliant drag kings around the world. The Boulet Brother's Dragula crowned a king, Landon Cider. Murray Hill is a New York staple who will soon be leading the charge as the host of a drag king competition series. Now, thanks to Ashley Darby's moment on the show, with the incredible guidance of King Molasses, drag kings are part of the conversation. As they should have been from the start. Her appreciation and celebration of drag was quite special, especially for those who crossover as Drag Race and Housewives fans. Two other entertainers joined in the fun. One, a DC staple, Crystal Edge. The other, honors a Bravolebrity with her drag name, Druex Sidora, obviously in honor of peach-holder, Drew Sidora of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Not everyone would be willing to try their hand at drag, let alone as a drag king. Yes, there have been moments where some Housewives have adopted a male persona for a party, namely Cynthia Bailey, but Ashley took it a step further. She learned the art. She understood the importance. And she allowed the moment to be for the community. Ashley's performance at Shaker's was her chance to blow off steam, let loose, and bring awareness to a group of artists who rarely get the chance to shine in mainstream media. Part of why Ashley wanted to do this was to pay homage to her bisexuality, but it allowed a bigger conversation to be had about the incredible drag king community. It shared the other side of gender expression through a grander lens. Ashley bringing viewers into this universe has opened up a conversation that has not been had on mainstream reality television.

The Drag Night Showcased a Bigger Picture