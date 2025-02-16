Mia Thornton has been a bone of contention for one of the most sophisticated and affluent zip codes in the country since joining Real Housewives of Potomac. The outspoken former exotic dancer with a wealthy, much older husband and a lifestyle welcomed any and all speculation about her less than traditional lifestyle. Aside from her co-stars, Mia has been a focal point of viewer criticism with story lines that intersect and contradict the truth. Ashley Darby is one of the least judgmental ladies in the reality series and is usually the voice of reason, but her patience has worn thin with Mia's continued blatant lies.

Ashley recently spoke candidly with Blavity about her frustration with Mia's antics over the past season. "On the one hand, I feel like Mia was more herself and more open in a way that we hadn't seen before. But on the other side of that, the flip side is I feel like it was an orchestration, and I feel like Mia had a flow chart somewhere in her house, or on her phone, and she just had this little list of what she was going to say and do and everything just felt like it was for shock value," Ashley explained.

Ashley shared that, along with the rest of the Potomac cast, she often felt duped by Mia's manipulation. She ended the interview by suggesting the producers would make the right choice in either extending her contract or deciding her untruths had finally crossed a boundary for the integrity of the show. "I think that what is meant for the show will naturally stay, and what is not good for the show will just go. It’ll be like an osmosis. So, hopefully, whatever is best for the franchise will happen. And if that is that Mia finds herself not here next season, so be it. If it finds that maybe Mia is more forthcoming and truthful and not taking everybody on an emotional roller coaster, then so be it," Ashley stated bluntly.

Mia Thornton's Relationships Remain Unconventional in Potomac

Image via Peacock

RHOP fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming reunion for answers to questions from much of the cast, including newcomer Stacey Rusch, but much of the heat will undoubtedly rest in Mia's seat. Aside from rumors about her paternity debacle being completely fabricated, fans also want answers to the riddle of her romance with boyfriend Inc and reconciliation with estranged husband Gordon Thonton. After complaining about Gordon's mental health challenges infringing on her family's well-being, Mia posted an Instagram photo of her and Gordon suggesting the two were focused on rebuilding their family. The photo was later deleted, but Mia acknowledged she'd split from Inc. and needed to put her energy into a healthy co-parenting relationship with her husband.

Mia's ability to keep audiences and producers guessing has served her well as a principal cast member of RHOP. The jury is still out on whether her recent theatrics have crossed a line with producers or if her drama has managed to score another season in Potomac.