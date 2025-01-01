When The Real Housewives of Potomac first aired in 2016, Bravo fans were abuzz over the potential of this new East Coast cast. The reality series centered on the friend group of the legendary Grand Dame, Mrs. Karen Huger. There have been several shifts with the cast since the first season, but the core group originally consisted of Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Charisse Jackson and Katie Rost.

After the initial group made their debut, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard-Bassett brought a fresh new energy to the series. RHOP hit a rhythm that would last until the two co-stars hit a rocky road in Season 5, which involved a legal battle that changed the course of the series in a big way. Monique's departure from RHOP was one of its darker moments, and the group never fully recovered from the fractures that arose over her and Candiace's feud. And now, after the recent cast shake-up following Season 08, there is a vacuum in the series that is making for a lackluster Season 09. The loss of Monique in Season 05 foreshadowed what happens when an outspoken fan-favorite Housewife departs the franchise, but now that Candiace and Robyn have also moved on after Season 08, RHOP needs to find new talent to fill the void.

The 'RHOP' Cast Aren't Authentic In Season 9

With the loss of central figures like Monique, Candiace, and Robyn, RHOP seems to be limping through Season 09. Karen has remained tight-lipped and no-nonsense with her looming court battle over her unfortunate DUI. Although Gizelle shares the occasional charming moment with her daughters when they are available to film, the single-mom continues to rely on stirring up the "word on the street" about other cast members' relationships as a storyline. But now that Ashley has joined Gizelle in her messy investigations, no longer able to share her family or home life amid her divorce, the series feels overloaded with faked gossip and drama, rather than sharing a window into the cast's authentic lives.

Monique, Candiace, and Robyn each brought their own version of authenticity to the series, even if each of them also worked hard behind-the-scenes to keep up with appearances and project a certain image of their lives and marriages. Without their unique willingness to share their opinions, and stand by what they say when confronted, RHOP Season 09 feels over-burdened with fake plot lines and inauthentic personal stories.

Mia Thornton appears to be using the series to construct a facade image of her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband amid their divorce, and isn't particularly invested in the other women's narratives this season. Dr. Wendy Osefo seems to be taking a backseat to the drama after quietly quitting her teaching position at the beginning of the season. Between these two attempting to control their image, Karen refusing to speak about her upcoming legal issues, and Ashley and Gizelle's propensity to rely on rumors rather than provide insight into their lives, there has been a void in the authentic personal storylines that the series was once known for.

The New Cast on 'RHOP' Aren't the Solution

The newbies aren't cutting it this season on RHOP. Stacey Rusch has been a forthright breath of fresh air with her commentary about her cast mates this season. However, the QVC alum has such a professional polish that she hasn't shared much of her authentic life so far. Her celibate "romance" with QVC co-worker TJ Jones has confused both her co-stars and the viewers this season, as has her supposedly easy-breezy separation from her estranged husband Thiemo Rusch. Stacey seems overly used to smiling through the tough spots, rather than sharing her situation authentically.

Keiarna Stewart returned this season after appearing as a "friend of" in Season 08, which ended with the infamous bar brawl where the rookie wound up with a scar on her forehead. And though she is bringing HBIC energy by sharing a look into her business life, so far her controlled nature within the group has left her more of an observer this season than a participant. Jacqueline Blake is doing the most in her bid to pull focus from the full-time Potomac Housewives, but the audience hasn't learned anything new about the returning "friend of" who often follows in Mia's footsteps. And Jassi Rideaux has been so quiet in her appearances so far this season, and her relationship timeline with Darius Harris has appeared so muddled, that it isn't clear how invested she is in sharing her life on the series. After the loss of central figures like Candiace, Robyn, and Monique, cast members who shared their authentic opinions and stood by their words, there is a personality void on RHOP that needs to be addressed.

