Even with Karen Huger absent, The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 reunion of the reality series has enough drama to fill multiple parts. With the Grand Dame only present via portrait, the heat has been mostly focused on Mia Thornton and the series of lies and betrayals she's hurled down on the women this season. With nearly every woman having an issue with Mia at the reunion, it was un-aired footage from a spat between Mia and Gizelle Bryant that created immense buzz.

During the discussion of the paternity test Mia introduced into the story this season, the women grilled Mia about the truth after she claimed she could have been pregnant already at the start of her IVF process. Everyone slammed her for her false information, but it was Gizelle who laid in on Mia for her controversial comments about her daughters.

Mia and Gizelle Got Heated in Season 9 of 'RHOP'