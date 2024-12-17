Gizelle Bryant is an undeniable fave on Real Housewives of Potomac because she is as unpredictable as she is beautiful. The reality star has earned her stripes as an OG on the show by keeping her cards close to her chest and prioritizing her needs above those of her co-stars. Gizelle's only loyalty is to her three daughters, and she is unapologetically clear about those boundaries. In the season 9 episode titled, "Healing, Thriving and Surviving," Mia Thornton crosses an unthinkable line when she uses a mistake one of Gizelle's daughters made in the past to drive home the point that no family is perfect. Mia's cavalier attitude and lackadaisical energy towards family dynamics puts her cast mates at a disadvantage. Mia is one of the few housewives who have very little to lose in terms of privacy or decorum.

Mia Accused Gizelle's Daughters of Being Less Than Perfect

The entire Potomac group has been uncomfortable with Mia flaunting her new beau in the face of her estranged husband, Gordon Thornton, and their two children. Mia has continued to disregard the group's warnings and even threw her son's paternity into the divorce proceedings. Presently, not only is Mia attempting to divorce Gordon after admitting to past infidelity on her part, but she also teased the idea of her son being the biological son of her current boyfriend, Inc. Gizelle and the other women were openly critical of Mia for her reckless behavior, specifically in regard to her children.

Mia lashed out at the women's concerns but continued flaunting her messy estranged marriage, suggesting it's easier for her with Gordon living in the same building that she lives in with Inc and her children. One of the few women in the cast that isn't intimidated by Mia's forwardness, Gizelle stated what the other women were thinking about the toxic environment Mia was creating for her children. Shocked that Gizelle would be as blunt with her as she is with others, Mia immediately clapped back by sharing a story Gizelle told her in confidence about one of her daughters sneaking a boy into the house while she was away.

Although the revelation wasn't shocking to anyone at the gathering, Gizelle became enraged that Mia crossed the line by bringing her daughters into the messy argument. Mia's eyes brightened as soon as it was apparent that she was successful in getting under Gizelle's skin, and she pushed even further with the story. Hearing that one of Gizelle's teenage daughters acted out the way most teenagers do when their parents aren't home was not shocking to the viewers nor the remaining ladies in the Potomac cast, but it caused the cast members to have to pick sides in the argument. Unlike Mia, Gizelle works hard to present the perfect family picture and, for the most part, her daughters fit her narrative perfectly.

With her oldest attending a prestigious historical black university, and her younger twin daughters following in their older sister's footsteps, to the naked eye Gizelle has done a remarkable job raising her children. Even her positive co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant, speaks to Gizelle's maturity and familial appearance of perfection. Earlier in the season, Gizelle spoke with her daughters about their father's upcoming nuptials and the girls were part of his marital ceremony. For all practical purposes, Gizelle is the opposite of Mia, from how she parents her children to how she interacts with them and their father.

Gizelle Should've Known Better Than to Trust Mia

Mia's lackluster tea about Gizelle's daughters didn't spark a scandal like the possible unknown paternity of her son. However, the Potomac group has proved time and time again that children and spouses are not off the table when it comes to throwing shade. In every franchise of The Real Housewives, women resort to throwing shade that spills over from the intended target to include their families and friends. Fans of RHOP rolled their eyes at Gizelle being appalled at Mia resorting to her daughters because her anger was hypocritical at least and ridiculous at best. Since her introduction to the ladies of Potomac, Mia has consistently been inappropriate with everyone's business, including her own.

For Gizelle to assume she could reprimand Mia about her lifestyle choices without a response from the clapback queen was much more surprising than Mia's verbal assault. Gizelle has managed to stay on the outskirts of drama over the last few seasons after breaking things off with her ex-husband Jamal, but she has to know that her personal business is never off the table. Much like her BFF Robyn Dixon learned last season, there is no such thing as untouchable. Mia is guaranteed to come for anyone that comes for her. Mia has proven time and time again that she is willing to lie, cheat and possibly even steal to remain in the spotlight. For Gizelle to confide in Mia about anything concerning her family showed poor decision-making on her part.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

