Mia Thornton and Gizelle Bryant have been at odds on The Real Housewives of Potomac. And now rumors are out that Thornton and Bryant tried to fight with production to have one of their fights cut from the show. Season 9 of the reality series had Thornton sharing unflattering information about Bryant's three daughters while they were on a trip together. Thornton alleged that Bryant's three daughters snuck boys back to her home while Bryant was away in the Dominican Republic with her fellow housewives. While part of the fight made it on to the show, there is allegedly more that was cut at the request of Bryant and Thornton.

During their fight, Bryant did confirm that her daughters had brought the boys to her home. All of them are technically adults. The twins, Angel Bryant and Adore Bryant are both 18 and Grace Bryant is 20 years old. Thornton claimed that the girls were sneaking around and bringing boys in against Bryant's will. But reportedly, the fight went on with Thornton doubling down on her remarks and calling Bryant's daughters "wh*res". Instead of stopping, reports say that Thornton continually called her daughters this over and over again refusing to stop.

The report, which came from an exclusive from The Jasmine Brand, stated that after both Bryant and Thornton asked producers to cut the fight from the show. Thornton's comments didn't air because Bryant allegedly begged production but their fight, with Bryant getting angry that Thornton brought her daughters into the fight at all, was aired on the show. Bryant and Thornton began fighting with each other throughout Season 9 of the series. Their disagreements coming to a head at Ashley Darby's charity rappel event but starting when Bryant began questioning Thornton on her relationship with her ex, Gordon Thornton.

This Is Not the First Time Gizelle Bryant Has Fought For Her Daughters

In Season 8, Bryant fought with Wendy Osefo for her reaction to speaking about her daughters. Osefo and Bryant had a tense relationship due to Bryant not defending her against Thornton during Season 7. So when Bryant was talking about her daughters, Osefo did not pay attention and was, instead, talking with Candiace Dillard Bassett. Bryant took offense and voiced her upset on the show. The fight happened when the ladies were all on vacation together. This report marks the first known time on The Real Housewives of Potomac that a fight was cut.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

