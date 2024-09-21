The Real Housewives of Potomac has been a franchise that has stuck with its OGs for a long time, but some faces will be missing for the upcoming season, including Robyn Dixon. This will be the first season in which Gizelle Bryant will not have her right-hand woman with her, and it has sparked interest among viewers to see what she will be on her own. The reality star BFFs were always seen together during their time on RHOP. The Green-eyed bandits always had each other's backs and would rarely call each other out whenever necessary. It was always known not only by viewers, but also by the castt, that if one of them had an issue with someone, the other would follow in with the grudge. An early indicator of this was when they stormed into Ashley Darby's restaurant Oz to call her out for mentioning rumors about Robyn's husband, Juan Dixon. The two always had antics behind their sleeves and wanted to stir up the drama. Sure, Housewives shows thrive on drama, but some of the antics they would pull against their cast mates did not give them good looks, especially when it started to involve Candiace Dillard-Bassett, and their feud changed the way Potomac was seen as a franchise.

Without Robyn, Gizelle would not have anyone to back up her antics, making her seemingly think twice before strring up drama. Robyn always brought the same storyline about her, and Juan and Gizelle were always involved in it. She never truly had an opportunity to evolve with anyone because they only had eyes for each other. This new season will reintroduce not only Gizelle to the cast as her own person but also to the viewers.

Gizelle and Robyn Needed Each Other to Stir Drama

When it came to holding grudges, Gizelle and Robyn became pros at it while on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Throughout every season, it was shown that if one of them had a problem with someone, the other could not move forward with the person. As the name of their podcast states, the Reasonably Shady hosts were always shady to all of their cast members, and at some point, each one went through the rath of the Green-Eyed Bandits. When the show started, the first person to go through their wrath was Ashley Darby, as she questioned Robyn's husband Juan's intentions with her since they were divorced when the show started. What could have been seen as a moment of a friend looking out for another friend and making sure they are not being played took a turn when Robyn decided she did not appreciate her meddling in her business. On the other hand, Gizelle was on good terms with Ashley during Season 2, but because her best friend did not like being questioned, she had her back and had the idea of storming into Ashley's restaurant and calling her out in front of customers and staff. This moment shifted the steps forward Ashley had made with the two, but it also showed how they each did not have a mind of their own because they needed each other's validation. It became a notable moment and showed how they thrived off of stirring the pot and being unable to move forward with their cast members.

The Green-Eyed Bandits had each other's back, but in some instances, they may have had thoughts of their own about other cast members, but they always returned to holding grudges. When Candiace Dillard-Bassett was introduced to the cast, she became close with both of them, and it showed another aspect of them, as they were close to her husband, Chris Bassett. It seemed like the ladies of Potomac would finally be able to add more people into their circle, as they also had her back when she got into a physical altercation with Monique Samuels. During this moment, Robyn and Gizelle quickly cut Monique out of the circle because of the fight between her and Candiace. Still, viewers also knew that both of them had already had issues with Monique since coming on the show, so the icing on the cake for them was seeing her getting into a fight with someone.

After Monique and Candiace, it seemed the two could move forward with the friend group, but things took a turn when Gizelle spoke out about feeling uncomfortable with Candiace's husband, Chris. After Season 6, it seemed everyone would be able to start friendships. Still, during Season 7 Gizelle said that during the reunion there was a moment in which she felt that Chris made her feel uncomfortable by inviting her to talk after. What seemed like a moment between two people who had a friendship and wanted to debrief what had happened at the reunion was turned into an instance that could have been taken too far. Gizelle decided to run with that storyline throughout that season. Candiace did not appreciate Gizelle's comments towards her husband and did not understand Gizelle's motives for doing that. On the other hand, Robyn decided to have a one-on-one conversation with the Bassetts to understand the whole story because it could be seen that she did not believe Gizelle, which was a first.

This shakeup did not last as long as everyone as during their cast trip on Season 7 to Miami, there was an instance in which Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton got into a physical altercation, and instead of supporting Wendy, Robyn and Gizelle decided to jump on Mia's side due to their previous issues with Wendy. What does this have to do with Candiace? Since she had had someone like that the season prior and they supported her, she felt it was hypocritical for them to support Mia, so she went on Instagram Live to call everyone out. Robyn took her live and played out for the cast during their final dinner. After this happened, the Green-Eyed Bandits returned to not liking the same person, and the divide in the group started.

Season 9 Allows for a New Chapter for Gizelle

The newest season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is premiering soon, and the trailer gave an insight into what Gizelle will be like without her other half. Since Robyn will no longer be on the show, this will allow Gizelle to evolve her friendships with the rest of the cast and especially fix her broken relationship with Wendy Osefo. The two truly never saw eye to eye since her issues with Mia in Miami, but now, without having any outside voices like Robyn and even Candiace, the two can move forward and form a friendship. It's also important to note that Wendy has been close with Karen Huger for a while now, and throughout this season, their friendship will take a hit, and it will be nice to see Gizelle come in and pick up the pieces of that broken friendship.

Viewers can also see another side of her without her constantly stirring the pot with her friend. She will not be saying what "the word on the street is" as she will now be able to focus on herself, and with having all of her daughters in college she can focus on finding a relationship or enjoying her single life. Gizelle has been an OG of the show and a fan favorite, but her antics with Robyn were getting repetitive, and it wasn't very pleasant for viewers to see them always go against everybody in the cast. Now, she can truly focus on herself and her new journey as a housewife and show why she is still on the show as one of the remaining OGs.

