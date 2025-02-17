The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is coming clean about her drinking problem. During The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 Reunion, Part 1, which aired on February 16, 2025, the Bravolebrity addressed her March 2024 car crash that led to her DUI and DWI charges. According to Karen, while she has made mistakes, she refuses to be labeled as having a drink problem. "No, I’m not an alcoholic, let’s be clear,"

During a clip that opened the Reunion special, Huger revealed that she had checked herself into a rehabilitation center before her hearing on February 25, 2025. During the video message, Karen urged her fans to “do as I say, not as I do.” The reality star admitted that the situation has been frightening, but added that she is taking full responsibility for the car accident. "I don’t care about me right now. I care about my children, I care about my family. They are so hurt.”

Karen revealed that she was spending time in a private recovery center to get to the bottom of her dependency on antidepressants and drinking. The rest of the cast was shown reacting to the news. While most of them were happy to hear that Huger was working on herself, some had mixed opinions. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton implied that the timing of Karen’s rehab stay was a way for her to gain sympathy before her sentencing. However, Gizelle Bryant and Stacey Rusch were quick to defend Karen and asked their costars to be supportive of her.

Wendy Osefo Regrets Inviting Karen Huger to the White House