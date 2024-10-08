Bravo has an image to maintain, so when their celebrities misbehave, the network is occasionally obligated to make a show of intervening. In 2020, amid the broiling cultural discontent exemplified by the Black Lives Matter movement and protests in light of George Floyd's death, Bravo fired Stassi Schroeder and Kirsten Doute when it came to light that they had once called the police on Faith Stowers, a co-star and co-worker, as a prank. Faith is a Black woman, and began to speak about how this "prank" deeply affected her on the reality show and beyond. Several other Vanderpump Rules stars were also fired, after racially insensitive messages surfaced from their social media history.

These examples go to show that when under intense public scrutiny, the network will capitulate when it is revealed that their celebrities' behavior is so egregious that it becomes impossible not to respond. However, when it comes to the recent trend of DUIs that have involved Bravolebrities over the last year, the network remains relatively restrained in their response. I'm not calling for the termination of reality stars for bad behavior, because bad behavior is a part of the appeal of the genre. What I am saying is that how the network responds to these accounts of bad behavior gone too far, matters.

Shannon Beador, from Real Housewives of Orange County, was arrested for a DUI that occurred in September 2023. The premiere episode of Season 18 shows a chyron informing viewers that 10 days after last season's reunion, news broke that Beador had lost control of her vehicle while over the legal limit and drove into the side of an apartment building. The episode then showed an apologetic and mortified Shannon proving scene by scene that she understood the gravity of her decision to drive while impaired. In March 2024, Karen Huger, the Grande Dame of Real Housewives of Potomac, crashed her Maserati into a tree when she was found to be driving while over the legal limit. But Huger's response to the incident has been much different than Beador's, and the network's response in turn has been incredibly irresponsible.

Was Karen Huger's Crash the Result of Local Wildlife?

In her initial response to the crash, Huger alluded to the fact she was still grieving the loss of her parents, who both passed away in 2017, saying the tears from her grief, coupled with an oncoming car, were to blame for her losing control of her vehicle that night in 2024. The Season 9 premiere opens with a cheap true-crime depiction of the events that occurred during Huger's DUI. Blurry headlights are shown passing a camera perspective that is constantly in motion, meant to portray Huger behind the wheel returning home after a dinner engagement. There is a shot of a traffic sign warning that there are deer ahead for the next 25 miles, when a deer darts across the road, and Huger's car veers into a tree as a result.

But, there were never any deer involved in the incident. One could dismiss the narrative license taken with the re-telling of the story as producers simply trying to quickly catch the viewers up on events. But then the episode shows Huger being picked up by co-star Gizelle Bryant, who mentions the crash site before slamming on her breaks as some nearby deer on the side of the road startle Huger. Bryant proclaims this to be "a sign." This scene is overkill, and combined with the re-enactment, it comes across as the producers barely concealing an effort to re-frame Huger's DUI as a regular traffic incident that could happen to anyone. A deer crosses the road, and a driver swerves to avoid it. What happens next is no one's fault.

Karen Huger's Responds to 'RHOP's Deer Defense

(Bravo)

On her recent appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Huger clarified that the re-enactment was "eerily close" to her experience, "except for the deer." If Huger herself denies the presence of any wildlife, it really begs the question of why on earth the producers made the decision to include the deer at all, other than to pitch the narrative that Huger's accident was not related to alcohol. Meanwhile, Huger appeared unrepentant in the first episode, proclaiming "accidents happen," while also stating she was waiting for "justice" in the case.

Regardless of whether it was the tears in her eyes, there was an oncoming vehicle, or a deer in the road, the fact remains, Karen Huger should not have been behind the wheel. It is widely understood that alcohol impacts reaction times, which is a significant reason drivers are told to never get behind the wheel after drinking. Huger re-framing herself as the victim of a judicial system which has a no-tolerance policy when it comes to driving over the legal limit is shocking. The initial defense that her grief over the loss of her parents was the cause of the crash was shocking as well. Now, this deer defense by the series producers in the first episode goes beyond shocking. It is almost offensive, and it's definitely irresponsible.

New episodes of Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays on Bravo. Past seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

