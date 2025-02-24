The final chapter of Karen Huger's DUI saga is almost concluded. With the sentencing days away, The Real Housewives of Potomac's lawyers are speaking out ahead of the decision. According to recent court filings obtained by the Washington Post, both the prosecution and defense in the reality star's case have varying views as to how Karen Huger should be punished for her crimes.

According to the reports, defense attorney David Martella stated, "She was shocked with embarrassment." He wrote, "She could not turn off the testimony or the body cameras. She could not get up and walk out of the room. … The trial was a wake-up call.” Following the trial, Huger completed a 28-day stay in a rehabilitation center. This coincided with the Season 9 reunion, which she missed. Following the completion of the program, Huger returned home, where her lawyers have stated she has continued her work by attending Alcoholics Anonymous daily. Additionally, her legal team laid out information about Huger's past of sexual assault while she was in college, which has had a lasting effect on her life.

Karen Huger Has Had Previous DUIs