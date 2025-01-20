Season 9 of RHOP started with disjointed footage of Karen Huger's DUI arrest and ends with her resignation from the show. Karen struggled during the season with defending herself against the accusations of her co-stars and refusing to take accountability for driving while intoxicated. Karen's longtime frenemy, Gizelle Bryant, attempted unsuccessfully to gauge her well-being in one of the first scenes of the season. Karen angrily deflected in the conversation with Gizelle, but kept the same defensive energy when later questioned by Mia Thornton, Ashley Darby and even newcomer Stacey Rusch.

Fans of RHOP were shocked to learn Karen skipped out on the reunion, believing Andy Cohen was the only person capable of getting an honest and direct answer from the grand dame. Karen's team clapped back at online speculations sharing that her absence was due to her prioritizing checking into rehab instead of attempting to avoid taking ownership of the guilty verdict in her DUI trial. Missing the reunion caused fans to weigh in on Karen being given preferential treatment by Bravo.

Huger Put The Record Straight

Huger would later put an end to the online discussion by posting an announcement on Sunday, January 19th, after the premiere of episode 15, Old Rumors, Die Hard. Her lengthy caption read: "After much thought and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step away from The Real Housewives of Potomac. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, filled with unforgettable moments, personal growth, and, of course, plenty of grande dame energy. I am forever grateful to my loyal fans, Bravo, and my amazing castmates for the memories and support over the years.

While this chapter may be closing, my story is far from over. I am excited to focus on new opportunities, my family, and continuing to elevate my brand in ways that reflect my passion and purpose. Thank you all for your unwavering love and encouragement. The Grande Dame is not going anywhere --just evolving. Stay fabulous and always remember, class and grace never go out of style."

#RHOP #ThankYou #GrandDameForever

Huger's announcement was met with mixed feedback from fans of the show, some feeling she was justified in taking a break from the show to focus on her health and others believing she was determined to avoid accountability at all costs. It was disappointing that even Karen's informal resignation from RHOP didn't include accountability for her 4th DUI arrest and current conviction. In 2024 there were more than 13,000 deaths due to alcohol-related automobile accidents. Drunk driving remains the leading cause of traffic fatalities in the US. "The Real Housewives of Potomac" airs on Bravo, Sundays at 8PM EST.