Success on reality television rarely comes by accident. Casting agents and producers have a distinct and proven formula that leads to top ratings and trending episodes. The Real Housewives franchise was built on socially affluent women who are beautiful, glamorous and, most of all, fun to watch. Women love watching characters that are aspirational but also relatable, which can be difficult to find. RHOP has struggled with a gaggle of ladies that are beautiful but often not extremely entertaining. Then there is Mia, the lone ex-housewife who is entertaining, but doesn't necessarily fit the mold of the stereotypical cast member.

There were two additions to the RHOP cast this season in Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart. While Stacey has a list of issues that could prohibit her from being a fan favorite this first go round, Keiarna is the perfect addition to Potomac, as she possesses every trait needed for great reality television.

Keiarna Is Not a New Face in Potomac

Keiarna cut her Potomac teeth last season as a friend to the cast. Instead of being sprung on the RHOP audience like Stacey, fans got to see Keiarna interact with the other ladies last season. She was privy to the issues the ladies had with Robyn Dixon not sharing her marital reality and she also witnessed the breakdown between Candiace Dilliard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant over accusations against Candiace's husband, Chris. Keiarna was caught in the crossfire during the televised melee when distant friend of the show, Deborah Williams, attempted to throw a glass at Candiace. The glass broke, and allegedly cut Keiarna's forehead, and she ended up soaking wet from whatever was in Deborah's glass. Keiarna filed a lawsuit alleging she had to get stitches after the incident and now has a permanent scar.

Keiarna Knows How to Play the 'Housewives' Game

Keiarna's lawsuit after the brawl proves that the brown-skinned beauty is joining the group, understanding the rules of engagement. She is suing Williams, who tried so hard to get an official invite that she fumbled the opportunity and is now gone completely. Keiarna understands the assignment of looking cute on camera and not engaging in behavior that could backfire when producers are deciding on a final cast. Keiarna knows how to command attention without bypassing boundaries, a very important trait in achieving popularity on reality TV.

The 'RHOP' Newbie Has a Successful Beauty Business

While her cast mates have been playing around with the idea of creating a beauty brand, Keiarna has been hard at work doing the real thing. Gizelle's cosmetic line, Karen's wig line and Robyn's embellished hats have two things in common. The ladies introduced their product lines during the show and the product's lifespans seemed to fizzle after their introductory scene. Keiarna opened a full-service hair salon at age 23, but today is the owner of MedSpa, K. Stewart Beauty and Wellness, and Bali Weave Express in Baltimore. Keiarna's success as a business owner is easily proven, which separates her from the other ladies in Potomac who create businesses as a need for a story line per season.

Her Love Life Will Make For Great Television

Watching Keiarna during season 8 and for the first few episodes of season 9, it's clear she isn't a girl that holds her tongue. She's been extremely vocal about being swept off her feet by her boyfriend Gregory. "So Greg is my man, my man, my man, yeah, three times,” she giggled during a confessional scene. “I love Greg.” This is the first serious relationship Keiarna has had since losing her late fiancé over 9 years ago. Her love for Gregory hasn't overshadowed her need for independence, and she shares a fear of losing herself if she were to get too caught up in what Gregory wants. In a scene in the second episode of season 9, Keiarna tells Greg she feels like she has to shrink when she's around him. The couple's energy feels slightly imbalanced, as if Keiarna and Greg have different priorities at this time in their lives. Watching the couple find their happy place will allow audiences to become invested in their personalities and to appreciate their relationship in real time.

Her Lifestyle Is Aspirational

Keiarna's beauty is the first thing fans noticed about her when she was introduced as a friend of the show last season. With a lifestyle that centers around all things beautiful, it's easy to assume Keiarna is just as invested in her own beauty rituals and regimes as the clientele she serves. From fashion to facials and flawless weaves, Keiarna is certain to have it all on lock - giving her an advantage over some of her cast mates that get caught up in trying to appear one way for the camera. The glitz and glam is a part of Keiarna's authentic lifestyle, making her an undeniable fan favorite.

You can catch Keiarna and the entire RHOP cast on Bravo, Sundays at 8/7C. Episodes can also be streamed on Peacock.

