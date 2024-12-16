Mia Thornton made a memorable entry on The Real Housewives of Potomac in Season 6 of the reality series. From discussing her recent vaginal plastic surgery to revealing she met her husband, Gordon Thornton, while working as a stripper, Mia’s candidness immediately sparked controversy. But in the latest season, her brand of "honesty" has become not just controversial but downright uncomfortable, especially when it comes to her family life and the paternity of her child.

The season picked up after Mia's bombshell reunion revelation that she and Gordon had separated. The audience learned that Gordon had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and Mia was seeing a new man, Inc, who was familiar to her but not to viewers. As the newest season picks up after the reunion, the focus shifts to the couple’s new living arrangement—each moving into separate condos in the same building—along with their struggles co-parenting. While navigating the complexities of co-parenting with someone who is struggling with mental health, Mia comes off as cold and accusatory, often deflecting her own actions by focusing on Gordon’s struggles. But it’s Mia’s handling of the paternity of their son, Jeremiah, that truly takes things to a messy new level.

Mia Thornton's Paternity Drama Is Inconsiderate

A shocking allegation has surfaced this season: Mia hints that her son, Jeremiah, may not actually be fathered by Gordon, but by her new/old boyfriend, Inc. She claims that there was some overlap between Gordon and Ink at the time Jeremiah was conceived. While Mia has danced around the topic of paternity test after paternity test, it’s the way she’s handling this sensitive issue that’s causing discomfort.

The problem isn’t just the paternity question—it’s the fact that Mia is discussing it on national television before even speaking to her son about it. Jeremiah is completely unaware that the identity of his father is being questioned. As a viewer, this is uncomfortable to watch, especially since Mia and Gordon have yet to have an honest conversation with Jeremiah about the potential paternity issue. The repeated mention of paternity tests, despite Gordon’s clear discomfort with the situation, feels both exploitative and insensitive.

One of the most disturbing aspects of Mia’s storyline this season is how she seems to use the paternity drama as a deflection from her own accountability. While she discusses Gordon’s mental health diagnosis, there’s little focus on her role in the dissolution of their marriage. Mia has made insinuations about Gordon’s bipolar disorder causing their marital problems, but she avoids discussing her own actions or mistakes. Her frequent comments about Gordon’s health struggles, while important, often feel like an attempt to sidestep her own shortcomings.

Mia seems to be more focused on creating drama, especially when it comes to her relationships, than addressing real, difficult issues. By constantly bringing up the paternity test in front of the other ladies, Mia is forcing the situation into the public eye, while Gordon, who is uncomfortable with the matter, is left to handle it privately. This lack of sensitivity towards her ex-husband and her child paints Mia as more concerned with the spectacle than with the emotional well-being of her family.

Mia Isn't Worried About the Impact of Her Family

In reality TV, the line between personal and public often becomes blurred, but Mia’s approach raises serious concerns about responsibility. Paternity tests and questions about family should be handled with the utmost care, especially when children are involved. To put a child’s paternity into question without having a private discussion first feels exploitative. It’s clear that Mia is willing to stir the pot for drama’s sake, but this isn’t a storyline that should be aired for entertainment.

Mia’s behavior raises ethical questions about the treatment of her family on the show. As a mother, Mia should have at least had a conversation with Jeremiah about the potential paternity issue before discussing it so openly. The focus on shock value and stirring the pot is damaging not only to her relationships but to the portrayal of her family. Mia seems willing to use her personal life, including her children’s paternity, as a tool for screen time and attention—at the expense of her son’s privacy and emotional well-being.

On The Real Housewives of Potomac, honesty is often a key trait that fans expect from the cast. However, Mia’s version of honesty seems more like a deflection. While her willingness to share personal details of her life has certainly earned her screen time, it’s increasingly apparent that her openness comes at a cost. The paternity drama, discussed with little regard for the emotional impact on her son or ex-husband, feels exploitative and manipulative.

As RHOP continues, Mia’s handling of the situation will likely remain a focal point. Her constant deflections and her treatment of sensitive family matters could have lasting consequences. It’s clear that some conversations—especially those involving children and paternity—are better left behind closed doors, and Mia’s decision to make them a storyline for the show is a questionable move at best.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is available to stream on Peacock TV in the U.S. and airs Sundays on Bravo.

