In part two of The Real Housewives of Potomac, fans watched Mia Thornton leave the stage at the reunion of the reality series. By part three, she decided not to return and leave the studio. By no longer filming, her fate should be sealed. In the first two parts of the reunion, the women held Mia’s feet to the fire in regard to her relationships, children, and lies. Rather than owning it, Mia cried and attempted to play the victim to deflect. The women were no longer playing that game. With Mia understanding she had no allies, she ran. Mia Thornton does not deserve a second chance. Her exit should mark her exit from Potomac.

For a season very much centralized around Karen Huger's arrest and its aftermath, The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 was already walking on thin ice. With some new additions to the ensemble, there were certainly some new stories and characters to focus on. But, perhaps out of fear of fading to the background, Mia Thornton ensured camera time through potentially produced storylines that have now come back to bite her. By not addressing the accusations after being called out, Mia has no excuse and no one to blame but herself for the immediate fallout of her departure.

Mia Thornton Got Herself in this Mess on 'RHOP'