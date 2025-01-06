Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton is calling co-star Gizelle Bryant out for her lies. The tension between the two Bravolebrities is rising after Thorton claimed that Bryant is faking outrage for more screentime. During RHOP Season 9, Episode 9, Bryant accused Thorton of not protecting her children during her divorce from Gordon Thorton. That’s when Thornton fired back and alleged that Bryant’s daughters had snuck boys into a vacation house.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Gizelle Bryant opened up about the situation and claimed that Thornton was “dead” to her. She added that her costar was disgusting for bringing her children into the conversation. Bryant accused Thornton of crossing a line when she raised questions about her kids. She confessed that the two of them used to be friends off camera, but this was the breaking point for their friendship.

On the other hand, Thornton claims Bryant didn’t seem upset at the exchange initially. In an Instagram comment shared by @TheRealityRundown, Thornton notes that Bryant suddenly started reacting angrily to what she had said a few episodes later. According to Thornton, the shift wasn’t genuine at all! Thornton believes that her costar's outrage was fabricated after she received a mysterious call from production where she was told to stir up more drama. She also accused Bryant of acting friendly during a pool party scene before later pretending to be offended. “Be careful when you wish Death on God’s Child,” concluded Thornton.

Mia and Gordon Thornton decided to end their 11-year marriage in June 2023 and shared the news with the public in September 2023. A few months after their separation, Mia Thornton went public with Atlanta-based radio personality, Incognito. During the December 10, 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Bravo star shared that the two of them dated when they were in high school and reconnected after her split from her ex-husband.

In the RHOP Season 9 premiere, which aired on October 6, 2024, viewers met Thornton’s new beau for the first time. However, on January 1, 2025, Thornton announced that she and Inc had called it quits. In a statement provided to The Shade Room, Thornton shared that while Inc was her best friend, they had decided to part ways so she could focus on her kids. The reality star also shared that she was working on maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship with her ex, with whom she shares two of her children.

Shortly after announcing the split, Thornton took to Instagram to share a photo with her former husband to show that they remained on good terms. “New year. New beginnings,” she captioned the photo. During an exclusive chat with The Daily Dish in November 2024, Thornton shared that she and her ex were trying to figure out their new dynamic. The reality star revealed that the two of them had realized they needed to put their feelings aside and do what was best for their children. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

