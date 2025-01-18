Of all the women on Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant probably has the most polarizing fan base. Through no fault of her own, she's been accused of profiting from the social construct of "pretty privilege" since she was introduced in the flagship season of the show. Once married to Jamal Bryant, one of the most charismatic pastors of the last 20 years, Gizelle continues to carry herself with the haughty air of an elitist First Lady, often interacting with her co-stars as if they are parishioners in need of her audience. It's clear there aren't any other circumstances besides an Andy Cohen-led female reality series that would require Gizelle and Mia Thornton to be in the same circle.

While Gizelle hails from the right seats onstage near the pulpit, Mia's hails from a seedy strip club in Columbus, GA. Also, a beautiful woman, Mia was immediately the biggest and most attractive fish in what proved to be a very small pond. After marrying her most generous patron, Mia found herself traveling up the coast from Georgia to Potomac and rubbing elbows with a rare African American social circle that consisted of old money. Mia and Gizelle were fast friends, but their relationship has taken a turn, and Mia's antics have made even Gizelle's worst days on camera with her mean-girl behavior acceptable.

Gizelle Easily Outclasses Mia At Every Turn on 'RHOP'

Mia's garish wardrobe and over the top sexual energy made it clear that she wasn't raised among the properly educated women in Potomac, but there was something about the irony of her arriving there through such unlikely circumstances, that made audiences interested in learning more about the equally statuesque and inappropriate beauty. Karen Huger, and former RHOP stars Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Robyn Dixon realized immediately that Mia didn't fit their group. Candiace, a former beauty queen, along with Ashley Darby, attempted to get to know Mia simply because she was so different from anyone in their circle.

The grande dame Karen Huger has a reputation of charitable offerings, so it wasn't surprising to see her interact with Mia like she would a poor unfortunate soul from her homeland of Surry county. Out of the group, Gizelle was the only co-star that was dismissive of Mia in every aspect. Mia's outrageous behavior didn't tickle her curiosity in the least, nor did she consider her a worthy opponent the way Dr. Wendy Osefo did. When Mia cried to the women about her alleged breast cancer possibility, Gizelle remained unmoved. During the reunion, when it was revealed that Mia and husband Gordon's million dollar portfolio was a ruse, a puzzled expression quickly floated across her face, but she remained stoic. When Mia and her quirky friend Jacqueline Blake revealed their joint sexual exploits with the group, Gizelle's hazel gaze remained cool and unaffected even as the other women expressed shock, awe and interest. Mia remained a non-factor for Gizelle until she turned her focus on the object of Gizelle's affection, her three daughters.

Mia Goes Low and Stays There

During a former trip, Gizelle intercepted her daughters sneaking boys into the house on her internal cameras. Although she was upset, realizing her beautiful college-bound daughters were acting out like 90% of their peers wasn't a cause for a meltdown. Sharing the moment with Mia was a rare case of Gizelle attempting to show Mia a bit of vulnerability, her biggest weakness on the show. While Mia has been caught in numerous lies and untruths and morally questionable situations, Gizelle's biggest weakness is her lack of vulnerability, which makes it hard for RHOP fans to relate to her personally. Like a mischievous cat that's just cornered an oblivious mouse, Mia was beyond herself with excitement at the possibility of cracking Gizelle's perfect exterior by painting her daughters as delinquents.

Gizelle immediately addressed Mia's implications, acknowledging her daughters did attempt to sneak boys in but shrugging it off as normal adolescent behavior. Mia continued pointing an accusatory finger at Gizelle, suggesting she tries to create an image of perfection on social media and that she didn't post that her daughters were sneaking boys into the house. Mia continued by saying that she is a more authentic person and her social media platforms offer a more realistic example of the life she lives, taking risks and making mistakes. Mia's argument fell as flat as her hair in the Panama heat, and the ladies turned their attention to the numerous discrepancies in her own story line. Gizelle defended her daughters and assured Mia that she would never post their mistakes online as she didn't feel that was needed. After the brief confrontation, Giselle returned to her calm, cool and collected self and allowed Mia to continue grumbling about her children, husband Gordon and lover Inc.

Mia Is Obsessed With Destroying Gizelle's Perfect Image

Mia's fascination with attacking Gizelle is based solely on the fact that she is the one housewife that refuses to give her an audience. Gizelle is unimpressed with Mia's lies and outrageous behavior and has even vocalized it in an interview. "At this point she lies so much it's boring," Gizelle shrugged. For someone like Mia, who thrives on stirring the pot and getting under other women's skin, Gizelle's cool attitude and beautiful exterior are no-doubt an annoying form of cryptonite.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

