Mia Thornton continues using lies and manipulation to gain sympathy and steal scenes from her cast mates on The Real Housewives of Potomac. During the recent girl’s trip to Panama on the reality series, she tearfully shared that Gordon Thornton, her estranged husband, had taken their two children out of town without her knowledge or permission. The ladies immediately gave Mia their sympathy and voiced disgust at Gordon’s inconsiderate behavior. Unlike other irresponsible fathers who dragged their children on a run from the law, it turned out Gordon had taken their children to Martha’s Vineyard, a vacation spot famous for being a summer spot for wealthy African Americans.

Mia insisted the trip was made without her consent and claimed to be distraught over not knowing where their whereabouts for a brief period of time. Ashley Darby and Karen Huger were especially empathetic to Mia's tale because both women experienced similar issues in the past with their children’s fathers. As always, Mia took full advantage of the women’s concern, dabbing the corners of her eyes and feigning fear for her babies' safety.

Gizelle Bryant Wasn't Fooled By Mia Thornton's Lies And Emotional Manipulation

Listening to their co-star sob about her children being taken across state lines without her permission garnered empathy from all the ladies, including the skeptical and often ice-cold Gizelle Bryant. Truthfully, Gizelle had reason to side-eye Mia because of negative comments Mia made earlier about her daughters. Jealous of Gizelle’s impenetrable image, Mia took pleasure in pointing an accusatory finger at her teen-aged daughters after Gizelle confided in her about the girls sneaking boys into the house while she was away. The hypocrisy of Mia criticizing young women for sneaking boys into the house was not lost on the RHOP audience. Her history of being an adult entertainer and seducing a man almost 3x her senior, while in a relationship with another man and later marrying that much older man nullified her judgmental comments about Gizelle’s daughters. Still, the ladies attempted to give Mia another helping of undeserved grace as she lamented her children’s whereabouts.

Karen Huger recounted her own experience when her son was small and exclaimed how she’d immediately stopped what she was doing to make sure her son was safe. Mia’s assumption that her children were “safe enough” for her to attend the girls' trip to Panama felt inauthentic and caused some of the cast to question her concern. Before the ladies could reach their destination, Mia decided to call her boyfriend Inc to update him on their trip. Mia’s flirtatious FaceTime with Inc concluded with her promising to fly straight to him in Atlanta after the girls' trip wrapped. Shock and awe were the first emotions reflected on all the women’s faces, followed quickly by disgust. It was obvious Mia’s sob story about her children was yet another ploy for attention and sympathy, embellishing the truth and using her children as a tool to gain empathy and concern from her co-stars and fans. Mia waved the women’s disapproval away with a flip of her manicured fingers and resumed flirting with Inc. Fans immediately called Mia out for another bald-faced lie and trying to earn sympathy from fans with yet another false emergency.

Mia's Lies Have No Moral Or Ethical Boundaries

By season 9, Mia’s antics aren’t surprising, as she has used her health, finances and even Gordon’s mental illness as excuses for consistent bad behavior since her debut in Potomac. In her second season, Mia shared a questionable cancer biopsy diagnosis then quickly pivoted, leaving the women feeling foolish for their concern. In the following season, she bragged about her entrepreneurial endeavors before changing her story and accusing her husband’s family of cheating them out of millions. After his family made their rebuttal, Mia pointed the blame at Gordon, insisting he mismanaged their money. After the money was gone, Mia began a smear campaign, claiming Gordon’s illness had tortured her over the years of their marriage, and she was no longer able to deal with him. She started the divorce process, then introduced her new lover via social media two months later. After parading her new man around for seven months, she suggested Gordon’s son could possibly belong to Inc. If there ever was a reality star that cried wolf and alienated their fans, it would be Mia.

She’s proven time and time again that she knows no moral boundaries and there are no limits to the lie she will tell if there is a captive audience. Crying about Gordon taking the children to Martha’s Vineyard without her permission while enjoying an exotic girls' trip, then spontaneously planning a romantic rendezvous with her lover before she returns home proves she never had any worries about the safety of the kids. After using her children in numerous stories, it’s unlikely she’ll be able to squeeze a drop of sympathy from any of the ladies in Potomac the next time she creates a tearful story.

Immediately following the episode where she planned the getaway with Inc aired, she returned to social media to announce she had broken things off with Inc and was returning to Gordon to work things out. Ashley laughed with Andy Cohen about Mia's antics during her visit on Watch What Happens Live. "Of course she's lying. This is a part of her script," she joked when Andy asked about the truth behind Mia's breakup with Inc. Trying to decipher the truth in Mia's love life could prove more difficult than attempting to solve an AI-generated algebraic expression, but she remains one of the most talked about characters in the Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo, and all seasons can be streamed on Peacock.

