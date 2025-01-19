In Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) Season 9, Episode 13 “Rum-ble in the Jungle,” Mia Thornton takes center stage—but not for the reasons she’d hoped. From her panicked search for her kids to off-camera apologies that leave Gizelle Bryant unimpressed, Mia’s every move on the reality series is under scrutiny. Ashley Darby calls out her inability to take responsibility, while Jacqueline scrambles to clean up her messes. Even her confession about calling Incognito (Inc., the person Mia Thornton and Jacqueline Blake allegedly had a romantic or intimate relationship with) mid-crisis raises eyebrows among the group.

Mia’s ongoing conflicts highlight larger cracks within the Potomac crew. Her volatile relationship with Gordon mirrors her shaky friendships, leaving fans wondering: Is Mia’s behavior the catalyst for the group’s unraveling? With her allies like Stacey and Keiarna showing signs of doubt and the OGs losing patience, this episode may mark a pivotal shift in RHOP.

Mia Has Become the Center of Attention-For All the Wrong Reasons

All the housewives were off on a trip to Panama, but it soon became a turning point for Mia and the group. It started with Mia being concerned about where her kids were for almost two hours with no contact, planning to fly and see Incognito, forgetting about her meltdown, and checking in with the kids. Meanwhile, Mia’s relationships with Ashley and Wendy Osefo were also on shaky ground. By the time the ladies landed in Panama, the stage was set for fireworks.

Thankfully, Jacqueline, being the best sidekick for Mia, saved her day by figuring out that the kids were with their nanny's mother. However, upon discussing all this with Ashley, it was quite evident that Ashley did not take it well and could not believe how Mia acted so calmly on the bus as if nothing happened. "I’m triggered right now hearing this," she said.

This is not the first time where the group has been acting out seeing Mia's unnecessary meltdown. The ongoing Mia vs. Gizzelle conflict has also made others pick sides and voice their thoughts. During the Hat shopping for a 'Hattitude party' in Panama, Gizzelle said, “Mia is miserable. Mia is in her moment. This is what Mia does.” This was her retaliation for the fact that she did not expect Mia's unnecessary apology for the topic related to her daughters. This came when Mia accused Gizelle's daughter of sneaking in boys and criticizing her posts. Gizelle had cleared out how kids were off-topic. However, Mia started airing everyone's dirty laundry when her lies started coming into the limelight. Mia's uncalled accusation of Gizelle's daughters showed her revenge when Gizelle called out Mia for doing a back and-forth with her husband Gordon Thorton and her ex-boyfriend Incognito. On one hand, she was getting a divorce from Gordan and, at the same time, dating Inc., but then took a break from Inc and posting happy family pictures with Gordan and the kids.

Ashley summed up the group’s collective exhaustion with Mia, saying, “Being Mia’s friend is exhausting. At some point, you need to take responsibility for yourself.” After Ashley walked out, Keiarna and Stacey stayed behind with Mia. Keiarna said, “Mia’s just who is who Mia is. It’s kind of repetitive.”

Rum, Revelations, and Reconciliation?

The rum tasting brought the entire cast together to share some laughs and enjoy a fun time that could give them a break from all this drama. However, Ashley decided to take advantage of the liquor confidence and teased Mia and Jacqueline for sharing the same guy, Inc. However, what made the woman uncomfortable was Mia's Facetime with Inc and her telling him that she wanted to "hop on a plane to see him." Stacey expressed her frustration that she should worry about her kids and go to them as Inc can wait.

As Karen Huger wisely noted, Mia has significant work to do to mend her fractured relationships with the group. While her vulnerability during the episode hinted at a desire for change, her erratic behavior and refusal to take accountability suggest that the road to redemption may be long and challenging. It was quite evident when Mia snapped at Gizelle by saying, "I’m sorry you have certain parameters when someone apologizes to you," as a response to Gizelle's frustration over her uncalled apology.

Mia has received harsh criticism from social media users and her co-stars, who have urged her to prioritize being single and getting her divorce resolved before pursuing new relationships. The effect of the turmoil on her kids, who were frequently caught in the midst, worried a lot of spectators. One of the X user commented: "The Inc storyline was a flop, as was Mia painting Gordon as so unstable, when he was really just pissed that she was flaunting that leprechaun in front of him and his kids but he had to play along because #RHOP pays both of their bills. A mess! But Mia can go next season, chile."

The Real Housewives of Potomac releases every Sunday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

