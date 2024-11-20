Mia Thornton has been the talk of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9, for all the wrong reasons. Two seasons prior, Mia's relationship with her husband, Gordon Thornton, fell apart after his family removed the couple from their family business. With Gordon being 20 years Mia's senior, audiences weren't surprised when the marriage dissolved with the money. Fans never bought Mia's claims of a genuine love for Gordon and her co-stars had even less patience with the story. Mia acknowledged meeting Gordon at a strip club where she was a waitress.

According to Mia, Gordon was smitten by her beauty and the two fell in love. Mia attempted to convince the ladies that her business acumen was the brains behind the couple's Joint Chiropractic offices, and although the ladies were content to show up while Mia cut ribbons for two grand openings, the story felt more like a tall tale than reality. And as her marriage fell apart, and she quickly ushered in a new man, the backlash from fans and co-stars was swift. But maybe things aren't as black and white as they seem.

Mia and Her Husband Gordon Both Flirted With the 'RHOP' Cast

During Mia and Gordon's introductory season, it was revealed that Mia was not only a waitress but that she also used to dance for a period of time. She enjoyed flaunting her sexuality around among the ladies and Gordon was never far behind with a sexually charged joke. By her second season, the jokes became even spicier and Mia's friend Jacqueline added additional fire to the flames. Mia shared that she and Jacqueline and Gordon shared an intimate moment and the rest of the ladies were shocked. Mia and Jacqueline colluded to make the speculation grow with each group outing. During one trip, the ladies showered in front of a window in order to get the attention of the other women. Their mission was successful, and the entire trip was hijacked by the idea of Mia and Jacqueline taking a joint dip in the lady pond. Mia flirted shamelessly with her costars and was rumored to have made out with Wendy Osefo during a drunk moment. Not one to be left out of the fun with his wife, Gordon flirted with Karen Huger, leaving her feeling uncomfortable.

After Mia and Gordon were ousted from the family business, Mia attempted to explain the situation by painting her family as ruthless villains. She claimed the family took what rightfully belonged to her and Gordon, and that their positions within the company would be reinstated in time. As time moved forward and nothing changed, Mia conceded that she was indeed divorcing Gordon. Mia claimed that Gordon's depression due to them losing their livelihood was too much for her, and she needed to move on, although she would always love him, and they would continue to co-parent. For the first time in Potomac history, Gordon refused to go along with Mia's narrative. He called TMZ and went on an emotional rant about his wife cheating on him and marrying him for his money. Mia was apathetic towards Gordon's heartbreak and accused him of being dramatic. With both Thornton's painting each other as the bad guy, RHOP fans weren't sure what to believe. Mia accused Gordon of suffering from erectile dysfunction, a fact that he didn't deny. Hearing that Gordon wasn't performing in the bedroom with his wife, made viewers doubt the couple's wild escapades of threesomes with Jacqueline and others.

With the finances gone, Mia had no intentions of entertaining her much older estranged husband. Instead, she took to Instagram to post a photo with her new man, flashing what looked like a brilliant engagement ring. Again, Mia's costars were shocked at her antics but continued cheering her on, congratulating her on finding love again...so soon, and before her divorce was anywhere near final. Bloggers quickly discovered Mia's new man was an urban radio personality named Inc, short for Incognito. Mia ran full steam with the new relationship, claiming Inc was an ex-boyfriend who pledged his undying love over the years they'd been apart and wanted to marry her. Like Gordon several years prior, Inc appeared eager to go along with whatever narrative Mia spun to the media and to her cast mates.

Mia Claimed Her New Boyfriend Could Have Fathered One Of Her Children

Before the ladies could get to know Inc this season, Mia dropped another bomb. She explained that one of her children could've possibly been Inc's child and not Gordon's. If that didn't get the tongues wagging around Potomac enough, she followed up by informing the ladies that she and Inc and Gordon were together alot and the men got along great. She even referenced a time that Inc helped her in the house by folding Gordon's clothes. The entire situation became messier than words could express, and the other ladies started voicing their concern on the show and also in interviews. Ashley Darby said she was concerned about Mia's children being caught up in the drama of all the rumors and allegations, and Mia became irate. Karen brought up Mia's admission of being addicted to prescription drugs as a possible red flag. Mia shrugged off Karen's concern, minimizing her previous admission and claiming Karen needed to worry about her pending DUI charges instead of trying to make her look bad.

Wendy, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Ashley Darby have all voiced concern over Mia's reckless actions, but the statuesque beauty has continued full throttle ahead. Her social media feed is populated with PDA between her and Inc, along with captions directed at her cast mates and critics. "I'm not cleaning up a single rumor about me. I don't care what you heard. Go hear it again." she posted on social media. Some fans assumed her words were directed at Gizelle who was quoted in a viral interview saying that Mia lies so much on the show that it's become boring.

Fans Are Eagerly Awaiting the 'RHOP' Reunion

Mia's actions have some fans worried that she may be spiraling out of control. Her relationship with Inc is a primary focus but her divorce from Gordon has not been finalized. Although Mia initially suggested her son may belong to Inc, she's since recanted that statement and said she does in fact know who fathered her child. Another issue that has RHOP's fans concerned is Inc doesn't seem to have the financial security that Gordon once provided for Mia. Recalling Mia's treatment of Gordon after his money ran out, many are worrying the relationship with Inc could be all for show and short-lived. Mia's behavior in unarguably erratic and fans aren't sure she can keep up this pace much longer. The entire cast has suggested there are some surprises coming later this season, and it's almost guaranteed that Mia is a big part of the upcoming drama.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo. Episodes can also be streamed on Peacock.

