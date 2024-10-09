Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is going to be a very important year in the history of the reality franchise. After a tumultuous season 8 due to Robyn Dixon's decision not to share her truth, making producers go back and attempt to piece together information shared via social media after production was complete. Producers struggled unsuccessfully to capture some of the truth, but ultimately Robyn was fired because she blatantly ignored the fact that she was on a reality show and responsible for sharing at least some parts of her reality.

Candiace Dillard Bassett announced she would be leaving the show also after announcing her pregnancy after the season 8 reunion. The "Drive Back" singer cited the stress from the toxic culture of unmarried women attempting to destroy marriages - specifically her marriage - as her reason for leaving. With the two main characters gone, production made a knee-jerk decision to introduce two new faces as principal characters, Stacey Rusch and Keirna Stewart, and neither are proving that they deserve to be among the ladies of Potomac early on.

Keirna Stewart Sued Ashley Darby's Friend Deborah Williams After 'RHOP 'Brawl

Stewart was introduced as a friend of the cast in season 8, so she is somewhat of a familiar face. She was included in the drama of last season's girls trip and somehow managed to become entangled in the infamous brawl with Ashley's friend, Deborah Williams. Several blog sites reported Keirna was suing Deborah for $100 million in damages due to mental and physical anguish, during a physical altercation that took place at an event celebrating Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby's new clothing line. Keirna's lawsuit was filed in DC's superior court in February 2024. Aside from suing Ashley's friend, and looking great during the girl's trip, little is known about Keirna's personal life prior to joining the show.

Allegedly, she owns two successful beauty lines and is one of the most in-demand bachelorettes in the area. Keirna has assured production that she is offering them a front row seat to her current dating adventures, which never proves promising with Real Housewives audiences. One would think watching a woman sort through the dating waters in her zip code would be entertaining, but instead it works against the character's familiarity with fans. But she is reportedly in a relationship that fans will see unfold throughout the season.

Stacey Rusch's QVC Affiliation Presents an Interesting Background, But Isn't Enough

Additional RHOP newcomer Stacey has an interesting background. A former QVC model, Stacey is returning to her hometown after things have gone south with her rich German husband. She is mother to an adorable eight-year-old, which could potentially connect her with Wendy because they both have young children, but the marital breakdown is inevitably the pink elephant in the room. Stacey's introduction scenes have warned audiences that she isn't free to speak much about her estranged husband, mainly because his face is blurred out in family pictures. She was also very careful during her confessional scenes to not give too much away.

'RHOP' Needs To Ensure There Is a Plan B For Newcomers Stacey and Keirna

Both Stacey and Keirna have all the individual bells and whistles needed to fit the aesthetic of RHOP, but upon further investigation into their story line it's clear, both lack the potential to keep the audience's attention. While the majority of the focus of the Real Housewives franchise rests heavily upon the women to drive interests, the audience does grant preference to a great family dynamic. Real Housewives fans enjoy real relationships far more than they enjoy watching cast members date. It is the relationships that add consistency for both cast and fans. When fans can root for or against the relationships, it is when the show has reached it's sweet spot, particularly when those members have shown authenticity and vulnerability in the fight for their marriage.

With Stacey not being able to divulge information about her estranged husband, she is entering as a newbie with a severe handicap. For Keirna, her personality alone is going to be a heavy one indeed, unless she gives all the tea on her romantic life.

The audience didn't give season's newbie Nneka Ihim a fighting chance, and she came equipped with a professional husband and an impending fertility journey. RHOP producers were no doubt panicking when they learned of Candiace's exit, and their choices prove they may need to go back to the drawing board and find a plan B for both Keirna and Stacey unless things change drastically over the next few episodes. RHOP fans have a niche palette and won't be satisfied with anything less than bourgeouise, beautiful, socially relevant and substantial.

