Karen Huger will not be attending the reunion for The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 and Bravo is reportedly not surprised. Bravo released an image of the seating chart for the reunion and Huger is notably absent from the image. On Instagram, the network shared a picture that included Andy Cohen at the head of the two couches with Mia Thornton, Wendy Osefo, and Stacey Rusch on one couch. The opposite couch has Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Keiarna Stewart. While friends of the wives are not included in this, the only full time cast member of the reality series not included is Huger.

Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux, friends of the wives, will most likely be brought out later in the reunion. But when fans took notice of Huger's absence, her representatives gave a statement to Bravo's Daily Dish. “Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” her manager Ryan Tresdale said in the statement. “She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

The reunion was taped in New York City and TV Deets revealed that the taping began on January 9. The report notes the network was aware that Huger checked herself into the reunion weeks before the reunion taping, and that her decision to enter was volunatry and not court-ordered. This news comes after Huger was found guilty of a DUI, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, and failure to notify authorities of an address change.

Karen Huger Has Faced a Season of Questions From Her Fellow Housewives

Image via Bravo

At the start of Season 9, Huger was dealing with the aftermath of her arrest. Her fellow housewives asked questions of her and Bryant even tried to help by providing non-alcoholic beverages at events in Huger's honor. At first, Huger acted like she did not have a problem and then slowly stopped drinking at events with the ladies. The reunion will be the first time that the women can talk about Huger's conviction as filming had wrapped by the time the verdict came in. As of this moment, Huger is set to be sentenced for her conviction on January 29. It will also be the first time they can talk about the released body cam footage of Huger on the night of her arrest.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

