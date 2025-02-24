Messy Mia is back at it. And the only person orchestrating this narrative is the woman herself. Mia Thornton doesn't want to be a villain, but her actions are proving she is. She doesn't want to be an antagonist, yet that's all she does. Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac has had some brutal moments of realization for many of the women. While Mia certainly got her validation about Karen Huger, the reality star's tact is what has been her downfall. But for every right in her life has come endless wrongs.

With Karen Huger missing from the reunion, the focus needed to shift somewhere. Mia has been in the hot seat, and she's not enjoying it. That's what you get for sitting in that first chair at the reunion! Yet, two parts into the Season 9 reunion, Mia's messy manner is proving that she may not be right for this friend group. As the sole focus, the attention she garners is the opposite of what she wants. With so much strife currently in her life, the women are no longer coddling her, forcing her to fall on her sword. Mia just refuses to do so.

Mia Thornton Doesn't Know What Accountability Is

Image via Bravo

The reunion has not been going well for Mia. In part one, she was called out after some unsavory birthday shenanigans on her part. After it was revealed that Mia essentially ghosted Stacey Rusch and Jassi Rideaux, Mia did everything in her power to shift the blame. That is until Stacey showed the receipts. She attempted to walk back the events, but she was forced to apologize. Mia took the blame and immediately began to cry in hopes of sympathy. But her sympathy-victim card didn’t work as the women finally called her out for her antics. It's the same playbook she continually uses.

So, what does she clap back with? Her current traumas. Divorce. Breakup. Etc. Etc. There are only so many more opportunities for her to use her divorce from Gordon Thornton and breakup with Incogeto, or INC for short, as excuses for being reactionary. They've noticed a pattern in her behavior, and they're not letting her walk away without taking accountability. When her back is up against the wall, she cries. And if the tears aren't cutting it, she walks out. Both options she's utilized thus far. What could she possibly do next? What fabrication can she pull out now?

When it comes to being an exceptional reality television star, having a story to share with the viewers is crucial. Sometimes, life doesn't life, and there are no stories to tell. For Mia on Season 9, perhaps it was going to be an off-year. Therefore, she ensured she could be a central figure in the narrative. No one believes that Mia is not trying to self-produce her story. The multiple family-centric narratives have deeper implications that Mia didn't realize the consequences of. It's one thing to talk about them. It's another to finally understand that there are other humans involved as well.

Mia Is Trying to Self-Produce on 'RHOP'