To say Stacey Rusch’s Struts for Strays was a sh- show is an understatement. Literally. The climax may have been the smoke machines that made the adorable puppies make on the floor of the expensive venue, but the drama prior was what the focus was truly about. Now that Stacey feels fully integrated into the group, she’s found the strength to speak out about Karen Huger’s hold over her. With Karen’s future in limbo, the event may have been the nail in the coffin. It wasn’t just a crappy night for the puppies. It was crappy for Karen as well.

This event established new lines in the sand that will set the course for the future. There are still some individuals who don’t truly care for one another, but with the Grand Dame being enemy number one, there’s a temporary moment of unity. And not just because they all trauma bonded over the smell. This event will be one that makes “Best of” lists for years to come, not only for the hilarity but because it is the moment The Real Housewives of Potomac changed forever.

Stacey Speaks Up on 'RHOP'