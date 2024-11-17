The Real Housewives of Potomac newcomer, Stacey Rusch has an unconventional relationship on the show. She has a boyfriend named Thomas Anthony "TJ" Jones and she is estranged from her husband Thiemo Rusch. Fans of the reality show have questions about what her husband thinks about the show since he is not a part of it. Now, Rusch is talking about their relationship and whether or not her husband watches the show and even gave insight into he relationship with Jones.

Rusch was on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen when she talked about the show. Recently, she got in some hot water for bringing up something that Mia Thornton and Jacqueline Blake said about Karen Huger off-camera. She addressed the situation on the show while also talking with Cohen about her husband and clarifying her relationship for fans who had questions.

According to Rusch, her husband doesn't watch the show but shared that he is happy that she is getting her time to shine as a reality television star. “He’s happy for me, [and] he’s happy that [our daughter] Arabella is happy,” she said. She did go on to clarify her relationship with Jones though.

Stacey Rusch Gives Insight Into Her Relationship With Thomas Anthony Jones

Rusch talked about how their relationship is important to her because of how they keep it grounded in faith. “Our relationship is grounded in our faith and God and we are choosing to take things slowly,” she said. “I don’t think I need to [test him out]. I mean, look at him. I think we’re gonna be just fine.” Jones was there as the bartender on the episode and when they brought up their new relationship, he said “It’s been new and interesting and challenging, but it’s only made us closer.”

One of their biggest issues recently has been Ashley Darby's response to their relationship. When asked about her reaction to Darby bringing up a new man after Rusch talked about her divorce, both Rusch and Jones shared their thoughts on it. Rusch stated that she didn't need Darby chiming in. “My reaction was absolutely justified because Ashley was being messy,” she said. “I was sharing with the women my journey, what was happening with my divorce, and she just barged in as if to say, ‘Nothing mattered. She found a new man.’ So I wanted to tell my story and share with the ladies, and I didn’t need Ashley chiming in.”

Jones praised Rusch in response. “Stacey’s my North Star, so I always want to listen to how she’s feeling. But she was feeling like, ‘This is my news to share. It’s not your news to share.’ And I think Ashley trivialized it in Stacey’s mind, so I gotta go with my baby on that.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

