As the wise Tyra Banks once said, "I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you!" Stacey Rusch almost departed The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 as the breakout star of Season 9 of the reality series. Nearly unscathed, save for some dog poo, Stacey Rusch had one of the best freshman season's. And then the reunion came along and everything turned. Breakups are never easy, but apparently her split with her "close friend" Thomas Anthony "TJ" Jones was anything but amicable. Whether he was hungry for more camera time or simply bitter, TJ Jones knew his time as a Bravolebrity was coming to an end, so he was ready to tear down Stacey with him.

The majority of Stacey's season was spent centered around her slightly strange relationship with TJ. Were they coworkers? Associates? Close friends? Lovers? The title was never defined, and so her fellow Housewives ensured they would get an answer, even if it meant all the piping hot tea burned them in the process. Much time passed since the end of filming until the reunion, but whatever happened in between created a narrative that neither party could navigate at the reunion. What was once an amicable friendship has turned into career-damaging accusations. But to get to the truth of the matter, one must sift through the lies.

To set the scene, former QVC host Stacey Rusch's entry into The Real Housewives of Potomac came with the eventual inclusion of a man, TJ. It took a few episodes for the mystery man to appear on camera, but when he did, it muddied up the story she was telling. With personal conflicts involving her separation and her daughter, Arabella, being a factor in her hesitation, the exact distinction of whom TJ was to her was never defined. They weren't friends with benefits because they were not doing the nasty. They appeared to be more than friends with the love and admiration they showed towards one another. At least when the cameras were rolling. Perhaps manufactured affection, their relationship was one of convenience.

Stacey came to the show with a significant other. TJ, a professional actor, got exposure. Now, with the reunion being the official tipping point, the true nature is being called into question. Did Stacey pay TJ to play a part? Is he lying about the entire situation? Did he even like her? From my perspective, if he's a so-called actor, he did a pretty poor job pretending to be head over heels. No matter what, Stacey's entire season has to be reanalyzed with the bold accusations in the ether.

Eddie Osefo Becomes TJ's Surrogate During the 'RHOP' Season 9 Reunion