The Real Housewives of Potomac brought Stacey Rusch into the show for Season 9 and the news was leaked prior to Bravo announcing it. Now, a blog is claiming that it was Rusch herself who leaked the news after she spent the majority of Season 9 blaming it on everyone else. The blog TV Deets was one of the first to announce that Rusch was joining this season and she has then turned around and used the show to claim she didn't leak the announcement herself. TV Deets responded by sharing screenshots of the DMS between them and Rusch with her fellow housewives.

According to an Instagram post from The Blonde Puerto Rican, TV Deets allegedly revealed that Rusch DMed them and told them about the casting and was excited that the news was leaked. “A good blogger never reveals their sources but after being implicated by new Potomac housewife Stacey Rusch early into filming on season 9, TV Deets has no choice but to correct the record,” the outlet wrote in the Instagram post. “Not only did she leak her own casting to this very blog but she spent most of the season blaming it on anyone but herself.”

The Texts Between TV Deets and Stacey Rusch Are Damning