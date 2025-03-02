The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo is reacting to co-star Karen Huger’s sentence over her March 2024 DUI arrest. On February 26, 2025, Karen was sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended. The reality star was immediately taken into custody after the hearing, while her castmates reeled from the shock. Despite their issues with each other in the past, Wendy is praying for Karen to get through this tough time.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 27, 2025, Wendy shared that her “jaw dropped” when she heard the verdict. While talking about the future of the show, Wendy expressed that RHOP can go on without Karen. She added that the cast had already filmed the Season 9 reunion without her, and they have “found a way to navigate with her presence and without her presence.” While Wendy wished Karen well, she insisted that the RHOP brand remains strong even in her absence.

On the other hand, RHOP star Ashley Darby had a completely different reaction to Karen’s sentencing. On the February 27, 2025, episode of The Tamron Hall Show, Ashley revealed that she “cried like a baby” when she heard the news. She requested the fans to keep her co-star in their prayers and expressed how much she cares about Karen.

Wendy Osefo Opens Up About Her Husband’s Career

In a January 2025 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Wendy revealed some exciting details about her husband, Eddie Osefo’s career. While fans already know that Eddie is an attorney, Wendy recently shared that he is working on growing his cannabis business, Happie Eddie. The reality star claimed that her husband’s company is thriving and expanding into a new state, which is a major milestone for them.

While her husband continues to expand his entrepreneurial empire, Wendy is getting back into academia. The reality star shared that she recently taught a course on the sociology of reality TV at Wesleyan University in the fall 2024 semester. However, the Bravolebrity is looking forward to taking a break in the spring semester. “In the fall, I’ll revisit if I go back to Wesleyan or if I go somewhere else,” added Wendy.

Despite their busy schedules, Wendy acknowledged that she and her husband work hard to take time out for each other. When asked the secret to her and Eddie’s successful marriage, Wendy replied: “Communication is number one.” She noted that at the core of their marriage, she and Eddie are best friends. According to Wendy, even when the couple hits a rough patch, they start missing doing the little things together, such as watching TV. Wendy emphasized that their friendship and mutual respect keep them grounded during challenging times.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 Reunion Part 3 airs March 2, 2025, on Bravo and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.