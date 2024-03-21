The Big Picture Karen Huger is facing DUI, DWI, and multiple citations after hitting signs on the road.

Karen has a prior history of drunken antics and a DUI incident from 10 years ago.

Accusations from cast members and Karen's own admissions highlight her penchant for alcohol.

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Karen Huger has made headlines recently after being hit with DUI and DWI charges. The police were alerted after the self-proclaimed Grand Dame drove across a median and hit several stop signs after the fact. The authorities were alerted, and when the reality star was stopped by officers from the Montgomery County Police Department before being charged. These aren’t the only charges she’s facing from the incident.

In addition to the DUI and DWI charges, Karen is also facing several different additional citations. According to PEOPLE Magazine, Karen is also “facing charges of negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, as well as recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property. Other charges include failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.” Karen has a mandatory court appearance coming up due to the incident. Karen’s penchant for alcohol has often been a topic through the years on RHOP, so this recent incident isn’t that surprising at all for die-hard fans of the show.

Karen Huger Has a Reputation Thanks to Her Past Drunken Antics

Rumors of Karen’s love for drinking were brought up immediately in the first season of RHOP, and this isn’t her first DUI either. When the series first began in 2016, Karen did an interview with BOSSIP, and she discussed her past indiscretions. She shared, “I pulled over… Technically, I wasn’t driving. I was pulled over into a parked area where you should not park. I turned off the car, and I called my husband. However, the teddy bear cops found me first, and I collected my DUI.” This first incident happened roughly 10 years before this interview.

Karen has also become notorious for her drunken activities throughout the Potomac social scene. Charrise Jordan accused Karen of getting drunk and sleeping around on her husband during Robyn Dixon’s bachelorette party, insinuating that the whole Potomac social scene knew about it. Her accusations have yet to be proven, but Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant both shared their own drunk Karen stories.

Ashley was on Watch What Happens Live in 2020, during which Andy Cohen read a fan question asking if she had ever seen Karen as drunk as she was during one episode in a past season. In the episode, Karen got extremely intoxicated and began spilling the tea on her marital troubles with Ray while on a cast trip to the cabins. In response to the fan question, Ashley said, “Yes! [laughs] Back in the days of our early friendship, Karen used to drunk dial me in the afternoon, and we’d have some funny little ki ki moments.” Gizelle also mentions Karen’s 3 AM drunk dials during a lunch they had in season 3. When Karen and Gizelle argued during Wendy Osefo's "nude interlude" party in Season 6, Gizelle threatened to air out Karen's "drunk truth" in retaliation for Karen speaking about her failed rekindling with Jamal Bryant. She was seemingly drunk at the Reasonably Shady party during season 7, during which she claimed that the Covid vaccination she received was causing her “seemingly” drunk behavior, saying it was due to her recent COVID-19 vaccination before arriving at the party.

Karen Huger Address Recent DUI

In a statement to TMZ, Karen attributed her recent incident to her ongoing grief of ther mother's death. Karen's mother died at the age of 71 in 2017 due to complications from Alzheimer's. Her father also died from the disease. Since then, Karen has worked with the Alzheimer's Association to raise awareness.

"Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night's incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother's Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami," she said, adding, "Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away! I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM EST. Next-day episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

