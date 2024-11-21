Wendy Osefo on The Real Housewives of Potomac has had many jobs. The political commentator had a candle business, she's a popular TV personality, and now she's officially a Distinguished Visiting Professor at Wesleyan University! The reality star is set to teach a course around the Sociology of Reality TV. She sat down for an interview with Black Enterprise about her new position and what she is excited about.

According to Osefo, she wanted to bring her academic life into her reality television world with her course. "I really want to teach a course in which I am able to marry my academic career with some of the work I’m doing now and that is on reality TV,” Osefo told the outlet. “So I just started writing and writing and one sentence led to two and then two sentences led to four pages. And then eventually I had all of these pages where I was like, I want to do a class. And I wrote up a class and it’s titled The Sociology of Reality TV.”

When it came to finding the perfect university for Osefo's idea, she said she had plans to shop the course around to see who would be interested in her teaching it but Wesleyan instantly wanted her to be part of their staff. "I had the readings and I had these themes for each week and I was like, ‘Let me pitch this to different universities to see who will be interested in this.’ And, you know, lucky for me, the first university I pitched it to, they were like, ‘We love this.'”

Wendy Osefo Is Proud Wesleyan Wanted Her to Be a Distinguished Professor

Osefo says that the university itself were the ones who wanted her to be a Distinguished Professor and shared that she felt honored given the title and proud of where she was in her career. “They [Wesleyan University] were like, ‘No, we want you to be a Distinguished Professor.’ And that is something that is just so rewarding because in my career as a professor, one thing I didn’t mention was I didn’t feel appreciated,” she said. Osefo went onto talk about how she finally felt valued by an institution like Wesleyan. “I didn’t feel like people saw the value in what I brought to the institution, but for Wesleyan, as much prestige as they have, to see me and to say, ‘Not only do we want you, but we want you to have the title of Distinguished Professor,’ I was like, this is a sign.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo, and can be streamed on Peacock.

