Lisa Barlow and Bronwyn Newport have been fighting throughout Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. From Barlow siding with Heather Gay instead of Newport to Todd Newport almost kicking Lisa and John Barlow out of their trip, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the two friends. Now, Barlow is claiming that she attempted to get Newport on the show during Season 2 but that the powers that be did not want the Newports on the series at the time.

In an interview with Virtual Reali-Tea, Barlow revealed that she thought Newport would be a great addition to the cast in Season 2. “I recommended [Bronwyn for] Season 2 because I thought she would be a great Housewife,” Barlow said. “She filmed with me a little bit, and unfortunately, it didn’t work out for her.” Barlow went on to talk about how she wasn't shading Newport, who did eventually end up on the show but did point out that she was surprised by the issues the two faced. “That’s not shade, that’s truth,” Barlow said. “[It didn’t work out for her] until this season. But I think she has a lot of great attributes that you want in a Housewife. I just didn’t expect her to have so many issues with me. I was a little surprised because they’re issues from her. They’re not from me.”

Barlow went on to claim that Newport's fights with her husband were maybe part of it. “I think we just say whatever we think,” she said. “I’ve always enjoyed Todd and Bronwyn together. Like when we go to dinner with them, they can banter in front of others too. They don’t shy away from that. So I think it’s like on brand for their marriage. They have a very different marriage than me and John.”

Image via Bravo

In the comments on the video, Newport clapped back at Barlow calling her comments "historical fiction story hour." She wrote on, clearly upset with the narrative that Barlow was spinning.

“Should be its own segment! You and I both know it was nice of you to recommend me, and yes, I talked to Bravo previously. Thank you! But the filming I tried and didn’t ‘work out’ at was actually me just showing up to your son’s Fresh Wolf and Utah Foster care event to support them, you and the kids in Utah foster care.”

Newport went on to snap about her supporting Barlow's boys and not filming for her own involvement in the show. “You’d think you’d remember when a friend and her husband supported you and your boys,” she said, “and not try and paint it now as some failure to launch.”

You can see Newport and Barlow on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City streaming on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Set against the stunning backdrop of Utah's mountain ranges, a reality TV series follows a group of affluent women navigating life in Salt Lake City. The show captures their opulent lifestyles, complex relationships, and personal and religious challenges, providing a unique glimpse into how tradition and modernity clash in a tightly-knit community. Release Date November 11, 2020 Cast Whitney Rose , Lisa Barlow , Meredith Marks , Heather Gay , Jen Shah Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

Stream on Peacock