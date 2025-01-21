Heather Gay is angry at sites like Reality Von Tease, and has been accused of paying for gossip about her fellow housewives. Now, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has been accused of joining a Patreon to get information on her fellow castmates. This news comes as Gay has been vocal about being upset over Monica Garcia's involvement on the show and even telling all the wives to share the meanest thing they've ever said about each other to their faces during a recent episode. Now, podcaster Dana Wilkey is calling Gay out.

Host of the Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey podcast Wilkey said that some of the cast were playing a "game" and trying to throw her and Adam Coy Newell "under the bus." Newell and Wilkey became key players this season when Lisa Barlow claimed they confirmed rumors about Whitney Rose's jewelry line. Wilkey said that the two did not confirm that news. “That really got me,” Wilkey said. "Because I’m smarter than that. I’ve been in the Housewives racket for a long time. I know how it operates… I’m not gonna play this game.”

But she then revealed that Gay has been part of their Patreon program for years, getting information on her co-stars and engaging with the account. “So now I’m going to tell you a big secret which the Patreons know,” Wilkey said on her podcast, talking about the paid subscription service that allows fans to get exclusive information not available to the public. “Heather Gay was in the Patreon for many, many years, enjoying the gossip content on all the Housewives across the franchises – but most importantly – the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members.”

Dana Wilkey Questions Heather Gay

Image via Bravo

Wilkey went on to talk about Gay's role on the show and wondered if the real "gossiper" on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was Gay, and even speculated on whether it was her who was “spilling all the negative tea.” In the past, Wilkey has addressed the rumors that she was the one who shared the rumor about Barlow and Rose, and insinuated then that maybe people should be looking at Gay and Meredith Marks instead. There is no word on whether Gay is still a paying member of Wilkey's Patreon, or how she feels about Wilkey sharing the information to the public outside of her Patreons.

You can see Gay on this season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Set against the stunning backdrop of Utah's mountain ranges, a reality TV series follows a group of affluent women navigating life in Salt Lake City. The show captures their opulent lifestyles, complex relationships, and personal and religious challenges, providing a unique glimpse into how tradition and modernity clash in a tightly-knit community. Seasons 5

Stream on Peacock