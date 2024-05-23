The Big Picture Jack Barlow's mission to Colombia caused tension

Lisa Barlow faced backlash for her son's choice

Despite the challenges, Barlow supports her son's mission

Lisa Barlow's son Jack Barlow has been on a mission in Colombia but it hasn't been easy. Instead of going to college, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star didn't hide her upset over her eldest son not choosing school but came around to his two-year mission for the Mormon church. His journey to Bogata wasn't smooth though, with Barlow having passport issues that delayed his trip, and it seemed like he was delaying the trip to not go. Since, he has spent time in Colombia, but his mother posted that he had returned home for a visit already.

Posting on Instagram, Barlow shared that Jack had returned for a visit with the family and captioned it “A necessary trip and amazing timing." The picture included Lisa, Jack, John Barlow, and Henry Barlow, the youngest child. She went on to talk about how Jack would return to Colombia to complete the rest of his mission (which still has over a year to go) but how happy she was to see her boys back together. “Love seeing my Jack so we could make sure the next 14 months in Colombia he would be completely well. I love seeing his maturity, hearing him speak Spanish and his love of service and the people of Colombia,” Barlow wrote in the post.

She also made it clear how much Jack and Henry love each other and what it meant to see her two boys together again. “Jack and Henry are besties- I love seeing them back together even though it’s short-lived, and we love our baby Kendle,” she wrote.

It wasn't an easy trip to Colombia

Barlow didn't love her son going on a mission, and she really did not love that he was chosen to go to Colombia, but outside of his choice to take a mission trip, Barlow had to deal with her friends hating the idea too. Heather Gay and Whitney Rose were not afraid of talking to Barlow about their upset over Jack's choice. As two former members of the Mormon church, they both have used the show to talk about the negative aspects of Mormonism. Barlow has, instead, talked about how she doesn't face any of those issues as someone who joined later in life with her husband. Jack is already coming back for a visit and the issues with him going were just part of the issues with his mission trip that are still not resolved on the show.