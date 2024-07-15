The Big Picture Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years for a telemarketing scam, serving until May 2028.

Shah's assistant Stuart Smith flipped on her, leading her to plead guilty.

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney calls the fraud scheme a money-stealing operation.

Jen Shah is in jail for fraud and while fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City found her entire case captivating, it isn't over yet. Shah admitted to her part in "running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme" after her former assistant, Stuart Smith, flipped on her. Smith and Shah originally both pleaded not guilty before Smith changed his mind (and Shah followed after). Now, Smith is preparing for his court case.

Attorney Ronald Richards took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) to talk about the sentencing, writing "Jen Shah´s assistant Stuart Smith will finally be sentenced October 17. He flipped on her like Sammy Gravano which put the nail in her coffin in her fraud trial. She then pleaded guilty before trial. Judge just published this. Filings have been under seal for years." It is set for 2:30 p.m. on October 17.

A press release during the time explained exactly what Smith and Shah were being charged with. "Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on 'reality' television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah's 'first assistant,' allegedly generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a press release. "In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims' money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."

RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Is Currently In Jail

Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years for pleading guilty in her telemarketing scam. Right now, she has served a year of her sentence (she went to jail in February 2023) and is set to be in prison until May 2028 (serving 5 years of her sentence according to records). "Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line," one of Shah's attorneys, Priya Chaudhry, said to PEOPLE about the reality star. "She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. The former RHOSLC star pleaded guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

You can watch Shah on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

