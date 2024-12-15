The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Jen Shah, has yet another prison update. The former reality star, who has been in jail since January of 2023, is serving what was originally supposed to be a six and a half year sentence for her part in a telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly mostly. Shah is currently serving time at Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas. But now, due to reportedly good behavior, Shah may be seeing freedom sooner rather than later. Originally scheduled for a 2029 release date from prison, Shah has yet again gotten her sentence reduced. This is the third time.

Shah had her sentence moved up to December of 2027 and now The Sun is reporting that Shah will be released on November 19, 2027, another month sooner. No explanation has been given as to why her sentence has changed other than Shah being a model inmate. This November release date puts the time she has served just under the five year mark. Shah was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in the scheme.

Her original release date was in the summer of 2029. Almost as soon as she went behind bars, Shah's release date was moved up a year. Now, it is nearly an entire year earlier than that second release date. As of this moment, Shah has served nearly two years of her sentence and, if this release date stays, she is already nearly halfway done.

Jen Shah's Manager Says She's a Model Inmate

Image via Peacock

Shah's manager, Chris Giovanni, spoke with PageSix back in 2023 about Shah's life behind bars. Giovanni revealed that Shah was working on herself as helping other inmates, like Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes. Apparently, Shah leads workout classes and has gotten very into fitness and leading other inmates in fitness classes. “She created it in prison. It started off as something she was doing to improve her fitness,” Giovanni told the outlet at the time. “As she went in, she lost a good amount of weight. She developed the Shah-mazing abs class. All the ladies started coming up to her on the yard and they would do workout segments. Elizabeth [Holmes] attended with other inmates, and it’s become a thing in there. Jen Fonda, that’s her nickname in there.”

Shah also reportedly was tutoring inmates in getting their GEDs, per The Messenger. "I find meaning by helping other women here at Bryan by finding ways to make a positive impact in their lives to help them find purpose, which gives me purpose and a drive to do better," Shah said.

