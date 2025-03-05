The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah's prison sentence just got shortened, again. The former reality star was arrested while on the show back in 2021 after she tried to run from a sprinter van that the rest of the cast was in. At the time, Shah said that something had happened to her husband, Sharrieff Shah, known as Coach Shah, after which she ran and left the rest of the cast to figure out what was going on. It was then revealed that Shah was being arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Back in 2023, Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison after she finally pleaded guilty to the charges (she originally pleaded not guilty). Her original sentencing would have left her in prison until at least 2030, depending on when she went in. Since, her sentence has been reduced a total of four times, including her most recent reduction.

Now, Shah is set to be released from prison on October 4, 2026. It is exciting because Shah will be celebrating her 52nd birthday on the same day as her release – unless her sentence is shortened again. This most recent change shortened Shah's jail time by a month from her original release date (which was set around Thanksgiving of 2026). As of now, however, Shah's birthday celebration will include being released from prison.

Will Jen Shah Return to 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'?

Image via Peacock

We've seen Housewives going to jail a number of times now. Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, went to jail while on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and didn't even skip a season of the show in the process. Recently, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger was sentenced to one year of jail time on a two-year sentence for a DUI she received in early 2024. There is no news yet about whether she'll return to Potomac. Shah potentially returning to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City wouldn't be unheard of. It will have been over three years since she left the show, if she does return, and it'd be interesting to see how she fits in with the new stars of the series.

You can see Shah on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.