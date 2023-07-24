The Big Picture Jen Shah pleaded guilty to telemarketing fraud and is currently serving a 6.5-year sentence in federal prison. She must also pay millions in restitution.

After pleading guilty to telemarketing fraud, Jen Shah began her 6.5-year sentence in prison. RHOSLC will go on without her, but she'll always be considered a star of the franchise for what she brought over three seasons. Here's what we know so far about the reality star's life behind bars since turning herself in this past February.

What Did Jen Shah Do?

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans loved to hate Jen Shah during her time on the series, and because of this dichotomy, she easily became a favorite on the series. When she was arrested, she consistently pleaded her innocence and used her time on RHOSLC to garner sympathy. Needless to say, fans were shocked to hear that she had changed her tune and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and is currently serving 6.5 years in federal prison. In addition to serving time, she also has to return $6.5 million dollars and will be paying $9.5 million dollars in restitution. A heavy punishment for someone who cried that they were innocent for so many months. All of this came about because Jen’s telemarketing company targeted elderly people, promising business services for payment, only to provide no services at all.

What Has the ‘RHOSLC’ Star Been Up To In Prison?

Jen Shah began her prison sentence in February 2023. She is serving her sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. Before she left for her sentence she shared in an interview with her lawyer, “...To be away from my family, that’s what I fear the most is that transition of not being able to hug and kiss my boys and my husband every day and my mom,“But at the same time, [with] all of those emotions I also feel hopeful and am motivated to do a good job and make the most of my time away.” And she seems to be keeping true to her word.

At first, Jen was scared, and in a journal entry she shared via Instagram, stated, “I cried silently sitting on my top bunk bed last night pretending to fall asleep reading a book, but in actuality, my chest was hurting as if my heart had broken in a million pieces.” She stuck together with another woman, Kashanna, who surrendered for a separate crime the same day Jen did, and said that Kashanna (aka Special K), is a kind person unlike the others she had met in her arrival. Thankfully, a few months into her time in prison she began to turn things around. Her manager shared in April that she is developing a, “Real Housewives of Bryan” theatrical production in the prison, with Shah helping some of her fellow inmates learn to read and write to better contribute to the play, working in the prison’s education department. In addition to the play, she shared that she has begun mentoring some of her fellow inmates, helping them with their post-prison plans. She is also teaching Pilates, HIIT Training classes to keep herself and others physically fit. So, yes, she certainly is making the most of her time in prison. More power to her!

Has Jen Shah Really Turned Over A New Leaf?

Jen has shared remorse for her crimes, sharing that she knew what she was doing was wrong, and that feels remorse for the families her scheme affected. But has she really turned over a new leaf? Ultimately we won’t know for sure until after she is released, but she has recently shared some positive news. She completed an anger management course as a part of her sentence, and gained a lot of insight into herself and her anger. She states, “Through journaling, homework, audio lessons and the two hour weekly group sessions/class, I learned more about what anger is, where it comes from, and healthy ways to respond and react that are safe and beneficial.” She also wants everyone to know that she is doing the work to make things up to her victims. Whether she will be able to do so is another story entirely.