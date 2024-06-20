The Big Picture Lisa Barlow is being sued for not paying her friend up to $410k in loans.

Barlow claims the lawsuit is false and she always pays her bills.

New drama in the upcoming season as other cast members make accusations against Barlow.

It would not be The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City if at least one of the ladies weren't dealing with some issues with the law. This time it's the turn of Lisa Barlow to be in the spotlight. Her friend and former partner Bart Carlson is suing her and her brand Vida Tequila for not paying up to $410k worth of loans. The lawsuit is a shock because Lisa has always been proud of it and never ceased to have an opportunity to mention it on the show. This upcoming season of the show is shaping up to be a dramatic one for Barlow, who has shown off for many seasons how lucky she is with money because of the success of her brand, Vida Tequila.

Bart Carlson filed the lawsuit recently, and in it, he stated he had loaned Lisa, Vida Tequila, and her marketing company, Luxe Marketing, up to $410,842.36 between May 2010 and February 2018. He claims he has been a longtime friend of the Barlows and that Lisa approached him for financial help, but it was never clarified when she would be able to pay him back or set up a payment plan because he knew his friend of many years would still pay him back. He also claims he has asked the RHOSLC star countless times about the money, but she has evaded the question by stating they didn't have the funds to pay. This may shock viewers since everyone saw how, last season, she got a $60k ring replaced after losing it.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Set against the stunning backdrop of Utah's mountain ranges, a reality TV series follows a group of affluent women navigating life in Salt Lake City. The show captures their opulent lifestyles, complex relationships, and personal and religious challenges, providing a unique glimpse into how tradition and modernity clash in a tightly-knit community. Release Date November 11, 2020 Cast Whitney Rose , Lisa Barlow , Meredith Marks , Heather Gay , Jen Shah Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

What The Lawsuit Claims

Since the lawsuit was filed, Lisa Barlow released a statement to Page Six saying, "Bart Carlson was once a business partner in a restaurant in Park City and, I thought, a friend. I am deeply saddened that he has decided, nine years after our restaurant business ceased, to claim that I owe him money." She continued, "To be very clear, the claim that I owe Bart or his company money is untrue. I pay my bills and obligations, and I always have. I look forward to the truth coming out and intend to hold Bart fully accountable for any damage this personal attack may cause me or my businesses."

With these new claims coming out, viewers are getting even more excited about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, since it is shaping up to be the ladies against Barlow, since cast member Mary Cosby has also made horrible claims against Barlow's son.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is now streaming on Peacock.

