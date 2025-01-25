It wouldn’t be a finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City without an explosion. This time, it came courtesy of Lisa Barlow. During the final dinner in Puerto Vallarta, Heather Gay proposed a dangerous game of sharing the meanest things they'd ever written about one another. The women played, to varying degrees, but after Whitney Rose evoked Monica Garcia’s name in reference to Lisa, all hell broke loose. It was Whitney’s words about Lisa that cut the deepest. With a false accusation about Lisa and her husband, Lisa was the only one who didn’t accept an apology. Instead, she went on a destructive tirade, looping in an innocent bystander in Angie Katsanevas as she brought up her marriage. While Whitney was not innocent here, Lisa’s breakdown was unwarranted, and her further attacks prove that if she’s being brought down, she’ll sink everyone else in her path to prove her point.

Her actions are incredibly reminiscent of Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. When her back is up against the wall, she will also hurl insults and accusations toward others to put herself on equal footing. For Lisa, her marriage is off limits, and yet she tears down Angie's and Bronwyn Newport’s. For Teresa, her kids and her husband are off limits, and yet she will denigrate her rival’s families. The problem with both housewives is they are the star of the story in their own minds — the others are merely players.

Lisa Barlow and Teresa Giudice Play by Their Own Rules